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Home > Business News > Will EPFO PF Claim Services Be Unavailable From June 26 to 28? Here’s What EPF Members Should Know

Will EPFO PF Claim Services Be Unavailable From June 26 to 28? Here’s What EPF Members Should Know

EPFO will suspend online PF claim submission and processing from June 26-28 due to a system upgrade. UMANG services will also remain unavailable until July 2.

EPFO's member portal will remain unavailable for PF claim services from June 26 to June 28 due to a scheduled system upgrade.
EPFO's member portal will remain unavailable for PF claim services from June 26 to June 28 due to a scheduled system upgrade.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 14:58 IST

Planning to withdraw your PF or submit a claim this week? You may have to postpone it by a few days. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that its online claim submission and claim processing services will remain unavailable from June 26 to June 28 because of a scheduled technology upgrade. The temporary disruption is part of a major system migration that EPFO says will help make claim processing faster, improve system performance and offer members a better experience once the work is completed. The disruption will affect services on the EPFO member portal, while EPFO-related services on the UMANG app will remain unavailable until July 2. If you have already submitted a claim, you do not need to apply again. However, its processing may take a little longer as EPFO will resume work on pending claims after the upgraded system goes live.

According to EPFO, the organisation is carrying out a planned database consolidation and software upgrade for its claims processing system.

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The retirement fund body said the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery, speeding up claim processing and making its online services more reliable for members in the future.

In its notice, EPFO said, “To enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency and provide a better user experience, EPFO is undertaking a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system. As part of this transition, submission and processing of claims through this portal will remain temporarily unavailable from 00:00 hrs on June 26, 2026, to 23:59 hrs on June 28, 2026.”

When Will EPFO Claim Services Be Unavailable?

The temporary shutdown of the member portal for all claim-related services is planned from June 26, 2026, 12:00 AM to June 28, 2026, 11:59 PM, EPF has said. The services are proposed to resume on the member portal by 12:00 AM on June 29, 2026, it added.

Which Services Will Be Affected?

During the three-day maintenance window, members will not be able to submit fresh claim requests or use online claim processing services through the EPFO portal. This means anyone planning to apply for PF withdrawals, transfers or other claim-related services will have to wait until the upgrade is completed.

If you’ve already submitted your claim before June 26, you don’t have to file it again. However, processing may be delayed as EPFO will begin clearing pending requests only after services resume.

UMANG App Services Also To Remain Unavailable

The disruption is not limited to the EPFO portal. According to a message displayed on the UMANG app, EPFO services on the platform will remain under scheduled maintenance until July 2, 2026.

Normally, subscribers use the UMANG app to check their PF balance, submit claims, track claim status, apply for a UAN or scheme certificate, link Aadhaar with UAN, register grievances, search establishments and apply for a Jeevan Pramaan Certificate. These services may remain unavailable until the maintenance work is completed.

EPF Interest Rate Remains At 8.25% For FY26

Separately, the Centre has ratified an 8.25% interest rate on EPF deposits for FY 2025-26, bringing relief to more than seven crore EPF subscribers.

How To Check Your EPF Balance During The Downtime

While claim-related services will be unavailable, members can still check their EPF balance through a missed call or SMS service.

To get the facility, your UAN should be activated and linked with Aadhaar, PAN and a bank account. Just give a missed call to 011-22901406 from the registered mobile number. This is a free service and your PF balance details will be sent to you via SMS.

SMS 7738299899 also. To avail the facility, you need to link your UAN with Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details.

What Should EPF Members Do Now

If you were planning to submit an EPF withdrawal, transfer request or any other claim between June 26 and June 28, it would be better to wait until the services resume on June 29. While the temporary shutdown might delay some requests, the EPFO says the upgrade will lead to faster and more efficient online services in the long run.

If you have already filed a claim, don’t worry, your claim will not be cancelled or put on hold due to the upgrade. The three days off could mean processing takes slightly longer. In case of any problem during the maintenance, the EPFO helpline can be contacted at 14470 for help.

Also Read: Lost Money in an Online Scam? RBI’s New Digital Fraud Rules Could Help You Recover Rs 25,000 Soon

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Will EPFO PF Claim Services Be Unavailable From June 26 to 28? Here’s What EPF Members Should Know
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Will EPFO PF Claim Services Be Unavailable From June 26 to 28? Here’s What EPF Members Should Know

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Will EPFO PF Claim Services Be Unavailable From June 26 to 28? Here’s What EPF Members Should Know
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