EPFO Claims Taking Longer Than Usual? Here’s Why Your PF Withdrawal May Now Take Up To Two Weeks

If the EPFO portal is active, then why are claims still stuck? If you have recently applied for EPF withdrawal or any other request and are wondering why it has not yet been processed, you are not alone. Now that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has restored its upgraded online portals, members may still have to wait a couple of weeks before things return to normal.

The country’s retirement fund administrator has warned members that it may take longer than normal to process claims and some online services as it conducts extra verification checks after a major technological upgrade. This short pause is a planned stabilisation process to ensure that the upgraded system will function properly and accurately.

Why Are EPFO Claims Taking More Time?

EPFO has recently undertaken a massive consolidation of databases and an upgrade of software to improve the performance of its digital platforms and make services more reliable.

Member and employer portals are now operational again, but the organisation said it was processing claims in phases to ensure all records are checked before claims are approved.

EPFO said in an official notice:

“EPFO has successfully completed a major database consolidation and software upgrade to enhance service delivery and member experience.

Member and Employer services have been made live in a phased manner and are available for use.

As part of the post-migration stabilization process, claims and service requests will be processed in a phased and calibrated manner with additional verification and validation checks to ensure the accuracy during the initial period of 2 weeks.

Members and Employers are requested to kindly bear with us as they may experience a slightly longer-than-usual processing times for claims and certain services during this period. Members are also requested to avoid repeated attempts to access the online services during peak hours or make repeated requests.

EPFO appreciates the patience and cooperation of all members and is committed to provide smooth services to all its stakeholders.”

What Does This Mean For EPF Members?

If you have filed PF withdrawal claim or any other online service request related to your pension, KYC update etc, it may take up to two weeks more than the normal to be processed.

This does not mean that there is something wrong with your application. We are taking the extra time to perform verification and validation checks as we migrate to the upgraded system.

What Led To EPFO Upgrading Its System?

The technology upgrade was announced on June 26 when EPFO temporarily suspended several online services on the Unified Member Portal, Employer Portal, UMANG app and the Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS).

The exercise was to consolidate databases and upgrade the software infrastructure to improve the system’s performance, strengthen its reliability and provide a smoother digital experience to members and employers.

Services have now been restored in phases but the backend migration is currently being stabilised.

EPFO’s Advice To EPF Members

EPFO has asked its members and employers to not log in multiple times during peak hours or send the same request again and again to ensure the upgraded system works smoothly.

The system load can be increased by repeatedly trying to log in and by sending duplicate service requests, which may lead to a further slowdown in processing during the stabilisation period.

Those members who are waiting for their PF claims to be processed should check the status of the application on the portal and allow the verification process to complete instead of filing fresh applications.

Things EPFO Members Must Know

The current delay is temporary and is due to the EPFO’s verification process post-upgrade and not because of any change in the PF withdrawal rules. Even though claims will take a little longer than normal over the next two weeks, the upgrade will make EPFO’s digital services stable and efficient in the long run.

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