EPFO Services Still Down? PF Claims, UAN And Other Services Delayed Again; Here’s When Portal Reopens

If you had scheduled to file your EPF claim or download your PF passbook today, you will need to wait just a little more. The delay is because the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to extend the shutdown of the online services for one more day, as it is still in the middle of a major database migration and software upgrade. The maintenance period has now been extended until the end of the 1st of July and services are expected to function on the 2nd of July starting at 12:00 am.

The brief halt is causing disruption for millions of EPFO members and employers who use the organisation’s online services for routine matters.

EPFO services are still not available?

EPFO has issued a notice saying it is carrying out a planned migration of its database along with an upgrade of its claims processing system.

The exercise began on June 26 and aims to improve the speed, efficiency and security of EPFO’s digital services.

In its advisory, EPFO said the temporary closure was necessary to strengthen its technology infrastructure and to provide a better experience to subscribers after the migration was over.

When will EPFO services be back again?

The latest update on the EPFO portal says that services are still down till 11:59pm, July 1, 2026. Online facilities are due to be restored from 12.00 am on 2 July 2026.

Subscribers will not be able to use EPFO’s online platforms on Wednesday as well due to the extension.

Which EPFO services will be impacted?

The Member Interface and the Employer Interface will be unavailable during the maintenance period.

Consequently, several critical services have been temporarily suspended, such as:

Online submission of EPF claim

Claim status tracking

Download e-Passbooks

UAN-based services such as Aadhaar linking of newly joined employees

ECR filing by employer

Other member services available on the EPFO portal

EPFO has also stated that new claims cannot be filed during the migration period. Claims submitted prior to June 26 will not be processed until services are restored.

UMANG app services also affected

The disruption is not only restricted to the EPFO website. The organisation has said that EPFO services on the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance) app also will not be available till July 2 due to ongoing system migration.

Users will not be able to use services like PF balance check, online claim submissions, tracking claim progress and many more.

Want to check your PF balance? Here’s another way you can do so

Though the online portals are not available, the EPFO members can check their PF balance through the missed call service.

Those who have registered with Universal Account Number (UAN) can give a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. The service is free, provided that the member has already linked their Aadhaar, PAN and bank account with UAN.

What’s next after the upgrade?

EPFO said the technology overhaul is meant to improve its digital ecosystem by speeding up claims processing, enhancing overall system performance and improving the security of online transactions.

The retirement fund body has urged subscribers to endure the temporary inconvenience during the maintenance exercise. EPFO has also given a helpline number 14470 for the assistance of its members.

What this means for EPF members

If you were to file a new PF claim or download your passbook or avail yourself of other EPFO online services, you will have to wait until July 2, when the upgraded systems are expected to go live. The EPFO expects that once the migration is done, members will be able to get faster processing and a more reliable digital platform.

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