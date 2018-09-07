The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) revived its SMS alert service so that 'eligible' members can check their Provident Fund balance without any difficulty anytime, anywhere. Now, give a missed call with your registered mobile number and the EPFO will send automated information regarding PF data to the registered phone through an SMS alert.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) revived its SMS alert service so that ‘eligible’ members can check their Provident Fund balance without any difficulty anytime, anywhere.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, if someone gives a missed call from his registered mobile number at 011-22901406 that will automatically get disconnected after two rings and the EPFO will send automated information regarding PF data to the registered phone through an SMS alert. Otherwise, it will send an SMS alert mentioning that “mobile number XXXXXXXXXX is not registered with any UAN”. (You can try it yourself)

But to achieve this purpose, the member should link his/ her mobile number with the Universal Account Number (UAN) at the UAN portal.

Employees’ EPFO number is not required for availing this service. Even non-smartphone users can give a missed call to avail this service.

Also Read: PNB scam: Interpol issues Red Notice against Nirav Modi’s trusted confidant Mihir Bhansali

If the UAN of the member is seeded with any of the bank account number, Adhaar and PAN, the member will get details of last contribution and PF balance.

Apart from the missed call service, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. To avail this service, an individual needs to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899. The facility is available in ten regional languages, ie. English (default), Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Punjabi, Kannad, Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam.

Members can also check their PF details on the UMANG app, EPFO portal and EPFO app.

Watch: How to check Pf balance by a missed call

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More