Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Equity-Oriented Schemes Drive Rs 25,000 Crore Net Inflows In Mutual Fund Industry: Motilal Oswal Report

Equity-Oriented Schemes Drive Rs 25,000 Crore Net Inflows In Mutual Fund Industry: Motilal Oswal Report

Debt mutual funds experienced a sharp reversal, registering net outflows of Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Active debt funds saw Rs 109 crore in net outflows, and passive debt funds registered Rs 1,000 crore in outflows.

Equity-Oriented Schemes Drive Rs 25,000 Crore Net Inflows In Mutual Fund Industry: Motilal Oswal Report

Equity-Oriented Schemes Drive Rs 25,000 Crore Net Inflows In Mutual Fund Industry: Motilal Oswal Report


The Indian mutual fund industry recorded net inflows of approximately Rs 25,000 crore in the last quarter, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company. Equity-oriented schemes drove these inflows, while debt mutual funds witnessed significant outflows. The report stated, “The MF Industry recorded net inflows of approximately Rs 25k Cr in the quarter. Equity drew Rs 117K cr in inflows, Debt witnessed reversal with Rs 110k Cr in outflows.” The data revealed that active equity funds contributed Rs 92,000 crore, and passive equity funds attracted Rs 25,000 crore, signaling increasing investor interest in equity assets.

Strong Momentum In Equity Mutual Funds

Equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of Rs 1.17 lakh crore during the quarter. Within this, active equity funds recorded Rs 92,000 crore in inflows, while passive equity funds saw Rs 25,000 crore. Passive equities accounted for 21.5 per cent of the total net flows within the equity category. This indicates a growing preference among investors for low-cost investment options.

Broad-based equity funds dominated investor choices. These accounted for about 64 per cent of the total equity inflows. In the passive equity segment, broad-based funds’ share surged from 66 per cent in the previous quarter to 84 per cent. Active broad-based funds also saw a rise, increasing their share from 70 per cent to 72 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Flexi Cap, Small Cap Funds Lead In Active Equity Segment

In the active broad-based equity category, Flexi Cap and Small Cap funds led the inflows with Rs 16,500 crore and Rs 12,000 crore, respectively. Mid Cap funds followed with Rs 11,700 crore in net inflows. Thematic funds in the active equity space recorded net inflows of Rs 9,000 crore, reflecting a decline in investor interest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Debt Funds See Heavy Outflows

Debt mutual funds experienced a sharp reversal, registering net outflows of Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Active debt funds saw Rs 109 crore in net outflows, and passive debt funds registered Rs 1,000 crore in outflows. This trend shows a withdrawal from fixed income assets during the quarter.

Large Cap Funds Dominate Passive Equity Inflows

In the passive equity space, Large Cap funds received nearly 90 per cent of the net inflows. However, their dominance declined slightly as more investors allocated funds to Mid Cap and Small Cap segments.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Three Children Killed As Violent Storm Hits Delhi, Winds Uproot Trees, Collapse Homes, and Disrupt Daily Life

Filed under

mutual funds

newsx

Delhi NCR Receives Red Alert, Waterlogged, Flights Delayed
Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today: Indian Indices Open Higher; IT, Auto Lead as FMCG, Pharma Lag
CIA released two short vi

‘For a Better Life’: CIA Releases Chinese Videos Over Social Media To Lure Chinese Spies;...
Equity-Oriented Schemes D

Equity-Oriented Schemes Drive Rs 25,000 Crore Net Inflows In Mutual Fund Industry: Motilal Oswal Report
US has come out strongly

‘We Stand Strong With India’: US Releases New Statement On Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

Zomato Calls Time On 10-Minute Delivery, Shuts ‘Quick’ And ‘Everyday’ Services
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi NCR Receives Red Alert, Waterlogged, Flights Delayed

Delhi NCR Receives Red Alert, Waterlogged, Flights Delayed

Stock Market Today: Indian Indices Open Higher; IT, Auto Lead as FMCG, Pharma Lag

Stock Market Today: Indian Indices Open Higher; IT, Auto Lead as FMCG, Pharma Lag

‘For a Better Life’: CIA Releases Chinese Videos Over Social Media To Lure Chinese Spies; All You Need To Know About The Viral Espionage Tactics

‘For a Better Life’: CIA Releases Chinese Videos Over Social Media To Lure Chinese Spies;...

‘We Stand Strong With India’: US Releases New Statement On Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘We Stand Strong With India’: US Releases New Statement On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Zomato Calls Time On 10-Minute Delivery, Shuts ‘Quick’ And ‘Everyday’ Services

Zomato Calls Time On 10-Minute Delivery, Shuts ‘Quick’ And ‘Everyday’ Services

Entertainment

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After