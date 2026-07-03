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Home > Business News > Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?

Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?

Will using E20 petrol affect your car insurance claim? Here's what the government and insurers have clarified about E20 fuel, insurance coverage, mileage and older vehicles.

Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?
Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 16:10 IST

Now that E20 petrol is being rolled out across India, the question many vehicle owners are asking is whether their motor insurance claim will be void if they claim for damage caused by ethanol-blended fuel. There were concerns raised after a number of social media posts suggested insurers would not pay out if a car was damaged after using E20 fuel. The government, however, has denied the claims.

The Centre has made it clear that using government-approved ethanol-blended petrol will not be a reason to invalidate a motor insurance policy. Insurance companies have also reiterated that the type of fuel used is not a factor in determining whether a claim is payable.

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Government denies insurance claim rumours

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri rubbished reports stating that insurers will deny claims for vehicles running on ethanol-blended petrol.

Addressing a press conference, he said, Insurance companies have already clarified that there is no such issue.” He said misinformation was being spread, although all concerned stakeholders had been consulted.

The clarification comes at a crucial juncture as India has already achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol (E20) and is looking at the possibility of increasing the blend further after completing all the necessary technical assessments.

Will E20 petrol have an impact on your insurance policy?

The short answer is no.

Motor insurance policies are intended to cover insured events like accidents, theft, fire, natural calamities and other risks mentioned in the policy document. They do not apply to the normal use of approved fuel purchased at authorised fuel stations.

Simply topping up your car with E20 fuel won’t automatically invalidate your insurance policy or reduce your chances of getting a claim.

What the insurer has to say

The rumours gained more traction after earlier reports circulating online claimed that ICICI Lombard General Insurance would deny claims if a vehicle was damaged by E20 petrol.

Later, the insurer issued an official clarification that motor insurance cover remains fully valid when the vehicle runs on E20 fuel.

“Claims are admissible based on the occurrence of insured perils such as accidents or theft. The type of fuel used in the vehicle is not a determining factor in claim admissibility,” ICICI Lombard said.

It also stated that using E20 petrol in older vehicles is acceptable and will not lead to the rejection of a valid insurance claim.

Will E20 petrol affect mileage and engine performance?

Beyond insurance, there have been many questions from motorists about the impact of E20 petrol on vehicle performance.

Responding to these concerns, Puri said, “Somebody is saying that fuel mileage is going to drop. It is now well established that ethanol is even used in racing cars. Acceleration improves. What is that called? Knocking? Knocking also improves. Mileage? Yes, it may drop a little. But it may drop slightly due to various factors,”

The government estimates the loss of fuel efficiency at between 1% and 6%, depending on vehicle and driving conditions.

Was the decision made after consulting the industry?

The ethanol blending programme was started only after detailed deliberations with the stakeholders of the industry, the petroleum minister said.

Before announcing the E20 roadmap, the government had consulted organisations such as the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), he said.

Referring specifically to insurance-related concerns, Puri said, “Then someone says, ‘Your insurance will no longer cover this’. Insurance companies have already clarified that there is no such issue. But who benefits from spreading this false narrative? I am not going to make any accusations, but one thing should be very clear.”

What if India goes beyond E20?

The government said any transition to 25 per cent blending will only be done after all needed testing is complete.

Puri also emphasised that India’s move towards cleaner mobility would not favour any particular technology. “There is enough space in India’s growing consumer market for all technologies to coexist. There is room for electric vehicles, biofuel blended vehicles… If we move from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, it will happen only after all the necessary tests have been completed. There is also enough space for hybrid vehicles and CNG vehicles,” he said.

What owners of older cars need to know

Insurers have made it clear that E20 fuel does not impact the eligibility of a claim; however, owners of older vehicles should still follow the recommendations of their vehicle manufacturer.

Older vehicles not specifically designed to run on E20 petrol may see a slight drop in fuel efficiency over time. Longer use can also cause faster wear on some rubber parts such as hoses and seals, as well as minor changes to the overall performance of the vehicle.

Experts recommend that owners of older vehicles follow manufacturer guidelines and have their fuel system checked during routine service.

Regular servicing and periodic inspection of fuel system components can help to minimise these problems.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Will using E20 petrol affect a motor insurance claim?

No. Insurance companies have said that claim settlement is based on insured events like accidents or theft and not on the kind of fuel used.

Can I be denied a claim for using E20 petrol?

No. Simply using E20 petrol is not a valid reason for an insurer to deny a motor insurance claim under standard policies.

Does E20 fuel decrease gas mileage?

The government is predicting a slight fall in fuel efficiency of between 1% and 6% but the exact impact will depend on the car.

Is E20 petrol mandatory in India?

In many parts of the country E20 is slowly becoming the standard petrol grade, with regular petrol becoming available in fewer places.

Should owners of older cars take any precautions?

Yes. Follow your vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations and have the fuel hoses, seals and gaskets checked during routine servicing, especially if your vehicle was not originally designed for E20 fuel.

Also Read: ‘Ethanol Used in Racing Cars’: Hardeep Puri Defends E20 Petrol Myths on Mileage, Engine Damage; Petrol, Diesel Price Cut Soon?

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Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?
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Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?
Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?
Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?
Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?

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