Etihad Airways Places $14.5 Billion Boeing Order During Trump’s Gulf Visit

Etihad Airways confirmed a major order of 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft, Gulf News reported on May 16. The order includes Boeing 787 Dreamliners and the latest Boeing 777X jets. US President Donald Trump’s ongoing visit to three Gulf countries coincided with the announcement, which signals a significant boost for American aerospace companies. GE (General Electric) will supply the engines for these aircraft, which also include a services package. Deliveries will begin in 2028. Etihad described the move as a step to enhance connectivity, operational efficiency, and the overall passenger experience. The airline aims to double in size by 2030.

Fleet Expansion Strategy

Etihad Airways stated that the new aircraft will support its long-term network and operational goals. “Since 2023, the airline has steadily grown its fleet as part of a long-term strategy to double in size by 2030,” the airline said in a statement. The airline emphasized that it continues to grow in line with market demand and evolving strategic goals.

Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves highlighted the airline’s measured approach to expansion. He told Gulf News, “This commitment reflects our approach of carefully managing our fleet and expanding in line with demand and our long-term network plans.” Neves has overseen a phased scaling of operations and assets, reflecting a broader push toward operational sustainability.

Roadmap To 2035

The airline said it is preparing a comprehensive plan to shape its operations and targets through 2035. “The additional Boeing aircraft will form part of that evolving roadmap, ensuring the airline is well-positioned to deliver extraordinary customer experiences and to remain financially self-sustainable,” the airline stated. Etihad aims to align its growth with technological advancement and service quality.

According to agency reports, the White House confirmed that Boeing and GE would benefit from Etihad’s $14.5 billion order. The deal stands as a notable commercial development linked to President Trump’s diplomatic engagements in the Gulf region.

IPO Speculation Grows

Market observers continue to speculate about a potential initial public offering (IPO) by Etihad Airways. The airline's recent strategic moves—including its $14.5 billion aircraft order, ongoing fleet modernization, and expanded route network—have contributed to a stronger financial and operational foundation. Industry analysts note that these developments align with common pre-IPO positioning strategies, as the airline enhances both its market value and investor appeal. While Etihad has not confirmed any IPO plans, its improved financial performance and long-term roadmap up to 2035 have increased expectations that the airline may consider going public as part of its broader growth strategy. (With Inputs From ANI)