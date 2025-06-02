EU to Push for US Tariff Cuts Amid Threat of Steel and Aluminium Duty Hike

The European Commission announced on Monday that it will make a strong case this week urging the United States to reduce or eliminate tariffs.

The European Commission announced on Monday it will make a strong case this week urging the United States to reduce or eliminate tariffs, despite President Donald Trump’s recent declaration to double import duties on steel and aluminium to 50%, Reuters reported.

European Commission to Advocate Against US Tariff Increases

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at an OECD gathering in Paris on Wednesday. Meanwhile, technical teams from the Commission will engage in talks with their American counterparts throughout the week.

EU Prioritises Negotiations to Avoid Escalation

“We don’t want to go down the route of tariffs. Rather than have them increase, we want them to decrease and, where possible, eliminate them,” Reuters quoted a European Commission spokesperson as saying during a press conference.

“That remains the case; that remains our priority. We will be making that case strongly both at a technical level and at the political level this week.”

EU Faces 25% US-Imposed Tariffs on Steel and Cars

The EU has expressed strong regret over the planned doubling of U.S. steel tariffs. Currently, the EU faces 25% tariffs on steel and cars imposed by the US, with reciprocal tariffs set provisionally at 20% for most EU goods. However, these have been temporarily held at 10% during a 90-day pause that lasts until July.

In retaliation, the EU imposed—but immediately suspended—a package of counter tariffs on $24 billion (21 billion euros) worth of annual U.S. imports. The Commission is also considering a response to U.S. tariffs on cars and other products, which could affect up to 95 billion euros of U.S. imports.

The European Commission warned that if no mutually acceptable solution is reached, the suspended countermeasures would automatically take effect on July 14—or sooner if circumstances require.

