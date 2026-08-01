What is Delhi’s Property Aadhaar Card? All About The Unique Property ID Proposal

Every property in Delhi could soon get a unique digital identity under the proposed Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, as the city government moves to create a unified digital record of land and property across the national capital.

The proposed law aims to assign a Unique Property ID, described by the government as a “Property Aadhaar Card”, to every property, including village homes, apartments, commercial buildings and land parcels. Officials say the move is intended to streamline land records and make property-related services more efficient.

This Bill is at present under consideration and has already been reviewed by a group of ministers but has not received the approval of the Cabinet. According to the officials in the government, it will probably first be presented to the Cabinet and then introduced in a special sitting of the Delhi Legislature.

How the proposed system will work

If approved, the project will cover both rural and urban Delhi. The government plans to map land and property boundaries using drone surveys and digital technology, with technical support from the Survey of India. It also proposes creating a separate digital record for every floor or unit in multi-storey buildings to improve the accuracy of property records.

The exercise will bring together records currently maintained by different government departments and local bodies on a single digital platform. The government says this will help eliminate inconsistencies that often arise because property information is spread across multiple agencies.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said every property would receive an authenticated digital identity, similar to how Aadhaar provides a unique identity for individuals. She said the new system is intended to create reliable and secure property records across Delhi.

Why the government says the Bill is needed

According to the government, the absence of a unified land records system has long created challenges for property owners. Officials say fragmented records make it difficult to establish ownership, complete property transactions, settle inheritance claims, obtain bank loans, secure building plan approvals and resolve disputes over land and property boundaries.

The government believes authenticated digital records will reduce ambiguity over property boundaries and improve transparency in property-related matters. It also expects the system to simplify verification processes for citizens as well as government agencies.

The proposal builds on the Centre’s SVAMITVA scheme, under which a pilot survey was carried out in 30 rural villages in Delhi. Drone surveys were used to map land and property boundaries, while the Survey of India provided technical support. The government says the experience from this pilot will help guide the rollout across the rest of the capital.

Several aspects of the proposed system, however, remain unclear. The government has not yet said whether the proposed Unique Property ID will itself serve as proof of ownership or function only as a digital identifier linked to existing land records.

It has also not announced the documents property owners will need to submit, how ownership claims will be verified, how errors in digital records can be corrected or whether registration under the new system will be mandatory. These details are expected to be outlined in the Bill and the rules framed after the legislation is introduced and considered by the Delhi Assembly.

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