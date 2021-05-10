Virtual World is a one-stop solution for Public Relations and Online Reputation Management. They provide 360° of assistance with respect to image-making and online growth.

Who are you?

I am the founder and owner of Virtual World which is a digital marketing and influencer management company. After a year of experience, I have gained immense expertise in the field of digital marketing and online reputation management. My journey has helped me gain tremendous exposure in the field of social media and public relations.

Q. Aside from the obvious what brings you here today?

A. With the willingness and zest to step aside from the crowd and create my own space has brought me so far. Nothing can stop you from chasing your dreams if you follow the right direction. And here I am, doing what I love to do the most.

Q. Can you expound on the quote “underselling yourself “?

A. I come from a humble background, Belonging to a small village from Jessore and having studied from a village school only, I always had a very deep willingness to make it big in life. In Spite of many factors working against me I not only studied properly but did extra learning in the field of digital marketing since my school days only.

PAST

Q. Where are you from and where did you grow up?

A. I was born in Jessore and brought up in Khulna, I have completed my education from University:- Khulna University Of Engineering & Technology (KUET)

Q. What exactly do you do for a career?

A. Set a goal and run behind chasing it until you have finally achieved. Career is one of the crucial elements of your life. If you do not choose the right option, it might mislead you. So, focus on the goal and go for it.

Q. When did you discover your desire to pursue these passions as a career option?

A. I always knew I wanted to do something out of the box. After working for years as a freelancer digital marketing expert, I realised the potential in me to start my own venture. As I said, if you have the zest in you, the sky’s the limit. Never did I have any thoughts in mind whether I should go ahead and take the risk. But to achieve something big you have to take the risk

Q. Can you describe the process of the pursuit of said passions?

I am a philosopher, but all I can say is, Make it a habit. Focus on your goals. Build contacts. Do research And always evaluate the situations, no matter what.

Q. Can you tell us about the challenges you faced while building your vision?

A. When you are heading towards success, the journey has to be full of ups and downs. Mine was a roller coaster ride. Of course, there was a bucket full of issues I faced initially, but that shouldn’t be the reason to hold you back. Make the issues your weapon and fight back with full dedication.

PRESENT



Q. Can you tell us more about your company?

A. Virtual World is a one-stop solution for Public Relations and Online Reputation Management. We provide 360° of assistance with respect to image-making and online growth. I, with my expertise in the subject, formed this company a year back with a vision to set a benchmark in the digital world.

Q. What is your biggest achievement so far?

A. Having been able to start my second venture before turning 26 is I think was a good target to achieve. But before that, the list of happy and content clients from Bangladesh and Abroad is what makes me feel proud of myself. I am content that the hard work that goes behind creating tailor-made solutions for them is showing positive and desired results to them. Their trust in me and my team is what I cherish.

Q. Any advice and suggestions for young entrepreneurs like you?

A. Well, my suggestion is success starts with self-belief, focus, hard work, and risk-taking ability. If you believe in something you must be able to take the risk to achieve that. And you should work with total focus without fear of failure. The more you are planned and focused, the less are the chances of failure.

Q. Anything you want to add about yourself or your organizations?

A. Most of the things are already in the public domain, but still to all readers would like to say that Virtual World Online personality management, and brand management. We strive only for the best. And if you would like to believe on the positive side of news and information instead of all the copied or repeated once then Popular Story is the place you should sign in to. Happy Digital Marketing!