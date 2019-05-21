Exit polls boost: Sensex breaches its previous highest mark of 39,487 points; Nifty opens at record high: The top gainers in the Sensex pack in morning trade were HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, RIL, Bajaj Auto, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Axis Bank and Asian Paints.

Sensex breaches its previous highest mark of 39487 points; Nifty opens at record high: The benchmark Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday breached its previous highest mark of 39,487 and the 30-share index was trading at 39,554.2 buoyed by exit polls boost. Reports said this is the biggest 1-day rise in the past 10 years of trading. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 48.90 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,877.15.

The top gainers in the 50-scrip index in morning trade were HDFC, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance, Coal India, RIL, Bajaj Auto, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Axis Bank and Asian Paints while the top laggards were Tata Motors, BPCL, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Grasim Industries, down between 0.92 per cent and 3.10 per cent lower.

On Monday, the Sensex and Nifty also posted their biggest intra-day jump in 10 years, after exit poll results predicted that the Narendra Modi-led NDA will form government at the Centre for the second consecutive term. The Sensex posted its highest ever closing figure at 39,352.67. The Nifty is closed 421 points higher at 11,828.25. Reports said IndusInd Bank (8.64%), SBI (8.04%), Tata Motors (7.53%), Yes Bank (6.73%) were among the biggest gainers in the 30-share index.

