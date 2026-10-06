Experience Product Masterclass Review: How to Create Your Online Course

New Delhi [India], October 5: Live Your Message, the digital education company founded by Marisa Murgatroyd, has confirmed its 11th annual Experience Product Masterclass launch window, running Monday, September 28, 2026 through Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Cart open is set for Sunday, October 18, 2026, with cart close at 11:59 pm PT on Thursday, October 22, 2026, per the company’s partner launch page at liveyourmessage.com/epm-jv.

About Marisa Murgatroyd and Live Your Message

Marisa Murgatroyd is the founder of Live Your Message, a digital education company based in Austin, Texas. She is the creator of the Experience Formula, a framework that draws on gamification, behavioral design, and adult learning psychology for online course creators.

I bought the Experience Product Masterclass back in a previous cohort. I have watched Marisa Murgatroyd run this thing year after year. So when the 11th annual launch dates dropped for September 28 to October 22, 2026, I figured it was time to write a fresh Experience Product Masterclass Review. One that is honest, dated, and useful.

If you are weighing whether to join this year, this is the breakdown I wish I had before I signed up.

Quick Verdict Up Front

EPM is a 12 week live program for coaches, consultants, and course creators. The core promise is simple. You design, launch, and sell your own online program using Marisa’s Experience Formula. Pricing is $2,497 pay in full or six payments of $497.

Is it worth $2,497? For people who already have a skill to teach and a small audience, yes. For total beginners with no niche and no list, it is still useful but harder.

I will explain why below.

Who Is Marisa Murgatroyd?

Marisa Murgatroyd is the founder of Live Your Message, based in Austin, Texas. She created the Experience Formula. She has spoken at Mindvalley Momentum, Evercoach Summit, LaunchCon, MFA Live, and Traffic and Conversion Summit.

Her published client list includes Mary Morrissey, Vishen Lakhiani, JJ Virgin, John Assaraf, Josh Turner, and Taki Moore. She holds a BA from Brown University and an MA from the Royal College of Art in London.

Per her About page, she has served over 16,000 students. That number has grown every year I have followed her work.

The 2026 Launch Dates You Need to Know

The 11th annual Experience Product Masterclass launch runs September 28 to October 22, 2026. Mark these on your calendar.

Pre launch content starts September 28. The three main teaching videos drop October 7, October 10, and October 13 at 1pm PT. Three live webinars run October 15, 16, and 17 at 3pm, 12pm, and 9am PT. Cart opens Sunday, October 18. Cart closes Thursday, October 22 at 11:59pm PT.

Miss the window and you wait a full year. Marisa only runs this live once per year.

What Is an Experience Product, Really?

Here is the hook that got me. Live Your Message cites industry data showing up to 97 percent of people who buy courses never finish them. That matches what I have seen in my own buyer behavior.

Marisa’s answer is the Experience Formula. It borrows from gaming and entertainment design. Micro wins, milestone rewards, structured accountability, and feedback loops. The goal is not more content. The goal is finished courses and real student results.

She claims 30 to 90 percent of her students stay hyper engaged. For the 2025 cohort, the company reports 63 percent either graduated or hit Mission Accomplished, defined as earning back the program cost within 12 weeks. That number is self reported, but it is unusually high for the online course industry.

The 5 Modules Inside EPM

Module 1: Your Lightbulb Moment. You pick your ideal offer, your niche, and your target buyer. If you already know your niche, this moves fast. If you don’t, expect to redo this module twice.

Module 2: Nailing Your Offer. You position your product so people actually want it. Price, promise, bonuses, naming.

Module 3: Crafting the Perfect Experience. This is the gamification core. You build your 10 Core Experiences into your program.

Module 4: Experience Marketing Essentials. Six campaign types including Chatterbox, Challenge, and Webinar. Four of them cost nothing to run.

Module 5: Deliver the Wow. Student engagement, support, and completion mechanics for after they buy.

What You Actually Get in 2026

Twelve weeks of training. Ten weekly coaching pod calls. A personal success coach assigned to you. Twelve weeks of email access to your coach. Milestone reviews at defined checkpoints.

The headline bonus for 2026 is a Done For You membership site built on Xperiencify, valued at $5,000. Xperiencify is Live Your Message’s own gamified course platform. You also get access to Ainslee.ai and the Ultimate Course Launch Toolkit based on partner page listings.

The $2,500 Success Guarantee is still in place. If you complete the work but do not earn $2,500 by course end, the company pays the difference. Read the terms before you buy. There are completion requirements.

Marisa Murgatroyd Courses Review: How EPM Fits in Her Portfolio

If you look at the full marisa murgatroyd courses Live your Message Review landscape, EPM sits at the center. Message to Money focuses on sales psychology. Launch Your Message handles launch mechanics. Xperiencify is the delivery platform.

EPM is the one that pulls it all together. Most Live Your Message students start here.

Pricing

Pay in full is $2,497. The payment plan is six payments of $497, which totals $2,982. A $500 VIP upgrade is optional and adds extra coaching and bonuses.

For context, Amy Porterfield’s Digital Course Academy runs higher at full retail. Mirasee’s Course Builder’s Laboratory is in a similar price band. So EPM is priced competitively for the category.

What I Liked

The coaching is real. My success coach actually read my work and gave feedback. That is rare at this price point.

The pod calls are small enough that you get airtime. The community inside the private group is active and people share wins and losses honestly.

The Experience Formula framework holds up. I have used the micro win idea in my own content work since. It makes a difference.

The 10 Core Experiences give you a repeatable checklist. You stop guessing what to add to your course.

What I Did Not Like

The content volume is heavy. If you have a full time job, 12 weeks will feel tight. Plan for 8 to 12 hours per week minimum.

Some of the module 3 and 4 content assumes you already have a list or audience. If you are starting from zero, your launch will likely be smaller than the examples.

Enrollment only once per year is frustrating if the timing is bad for your life.

Other Options in the Category

I always suggest comparing before you buy. Here are the other programs worth looking at.

Amy Porterfield’s Digital Course Academy focuses on list building and launch strategy. Mirasee’s Course Builder’s Laboratory, run by Danny Iny, leans into small group piloting and validation. Jeanine Blackwell’s Create 6 Figure Courses targets consultants building their signature program. Teachable and Thinkific are self serve platforms if you want to skip training entirely and just host.

Each has different pricing, coaching models, and platform integrations. Pick based on your stage, not the hype.

Experience Product Masterclass Reviews From Other Buyers

Public Experience Product Masterclass Reviews on Trustpilot, Medium, and Self Publishing School show a pattern. Buyers who already had a skill, a niche, and some audience report the strongest results. Buyers starting from zero report learning a lot but hitting Mission Accomplished slower.

That matches my experience and matches what Marisa says on her own sales calls.

Who Should Buy EPM in 2026

Buy it if you have a skill you can teach, a rough idea of your buyer, and 10 hours a week to put in. Buy it if your current course is not selling or not getting results and you want a fix.

Skip it if you have zero clarity on what you want to teach. Do her free Profitable Product Idea Challenge first. Skip it if you cannot block out the time. Skip it if you expect a done for you fix with no work.

Final Thoughts

The 11th annual Experience Product Masterclass launch runs September 28 to October 22, 2026. Cart opens October 18. That is the window.

For me, EPM delivered real coaching, a real framework, and real community. Not every student hits Mission Accomplished. But the ones who follow the process tend to finish with a product they can keep selling.

If you want in, join the free 5 Day Challenge first. See how Marisa teaches. Then decide.

Media Contact

Roshan Jha

Email: pdsadwords@gmail.com

Country: India