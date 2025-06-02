Explained: How Trade Barriers and Delays in Aircraft Deliveries Are Challenging Global Airlines

Airlines worldwide have warned that rising trade barriers could harm the global economy and disrupt air travel growth.

Airlines worldwide have warned that rising trade barriers could harm the global economy and disrupt air travel growth, according to a report published by Reuters on Monday. Here is what’s at stake and why it matters:

Trade Barriers Threaten Airline Industry Growth

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has pledged to resist manufacturers passing tariff costs onto airlines as higher aircraft prices. “Like all forms of connectivity, flying makes the world more prosperous… This stands in contrast to isolationism, trade barriers and the fragmentation of the multilateral rules-based system. These destroy wealth and lower living standards,” Reuters quoted IATA Director General Willie Walsh as saying.

U.S. tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump have caused fears of economic slowdown, making consumers, especially in the U.S., hesitant about travel spending. JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty told Reuters, “The consumer is uncertain.”

Profit Forecasts Revised Downward

IATA now expects global airlines to earn $36.0 billion in profits this year, down slightly from a December forecast of $36.6 billion but up from $32.4 billion last year, as reported by Reuters. Walsh noted no current evidence of tariff-driven increases in aircraft prices but asserted that airlines will “resist any attempt to charge more.”

Some aerospace companies, like GE Aerospace, are already passing on tariff costs through surcharges.

Aircraft Delivery Delays Hamper Growth

Passenger numbers have rebounded post-pandemic, but extended aircraft delivery delays and supply bottlenecks are slowing airline growth, the report said.

Walsh described delivery delays predicted throughout the decade as “off-the-chart unacceptable” and told Reuters that the industry is considering legal options but prefers collaboration with manufacturers.

According to Reuters, IATA has revealed that the number of planes scheduled for delivery in 2025 is 26% fewer than promised a year ago.

Steven Greenway, CEO of Saudi budget carrier flyadeal, told Reuters, “Delays are becoming inexcusable. Transparency, to be frank, is lacking, and we’re getting agitated.”

Reuters recently reported Airbus warned airlines of possible delivery delays continuing for another three years.

Boeing is reportedly working to stabilise production after facing a quality crisis and labor strikes.

Despite challenges, airlines are continuing to place orders: IndiGo announced new Airbus jet orders and Air India is reportedly preparing another large purchase. “Indian carriers have placed orders for more than 2,000 new jets and that’s just a start… the number of Indian air passengers is expected to reach 500 million by 2030, from 240 million now,” Reuters quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying at the IATA meeting.

Sustainability Challenges: Struggle Over Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Airlines are reportedly facing conflict with energy firms over limited supplies of sustainable aviation fuel as they aim for net-zero emissions by 2050. Walsh highlighted that European energy companies have added extra charges related to mandatory SAF quotas, even as environmental groups criticised airlines for lagging on net-zero goals. “Aviation is behind where it needs to be but it is not too late to meet the target,” Walsh said, per Reuters. He also urged governments and energy companies to improve progress before the next IATA meeting in Brazil in 2026.

IATA forecasts SAF production will double in 2025 to two million tonnes but this will still only cover about 0.7% of airlines’ fuel consumption, according to Reuters.

