Explained | What Is The Controversy Over Ethanol-Blended E20 Petrol And What’s The Government’s Stand?

The centre on Tuesday strongly refuted reports that it had described India’s E20 petrol programme as an “ongoing experiment” before the Supreme Court. The government described such reports as “completely false”, saying that its submissions in court had been misinterpreted and reiterated that the 20 per cent ethanol blending initiative was a settled national policy and not a trial.

The clarification comes as E20 fuel has been in the public spotlight, with concerns from engine compatibility and insurance validity to viral social media claims of vehicle damage. Here’s what started the row, what the government told the Supreme Court and where the E20 programme is now.

Why Did The E20 Controversy Erupt?

The controversy erupted after reports claimed that Attorney General R. Venkataramani told the Supreme Court that the government’s 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20) programme was still an “ongoing experiment” and that the full impact of the same would be clearer next year.

But the Ministry of Law and Justice outright rejected those reports on Tuesday. There has at no time been any contention that the government’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme or the E20 blending programme is an ‘experiment’. In its statement, the ministry clarified that the suggestion that the government had called the E20 programme an ‘experiment’ before the Hon’ble Supreme Court is incorrect and does not reflect the submissions made on behalf of the Union of India.

The release stated that media reports published on June 30 were “are completely false and do not reflect anything even close to the actual submissions made before the Hon’ble Court.”

The government said the hearing at the Supreme Court was not a review of the E20 policy but a settlement of disputes between suppliers over the allocation of ethanol.

What’s Is The Supreme Court Case About?

This comes in response to an appeal filed in the Supreme Court by the state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), challenging the June 23 order of the Karnataka High Court on the allocation of ethanol for Ethanol Supply Year 2025-26. In that order, the Karnataka High Court instructed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to decide on VINP Distilleries and Sugars’ application for a higher allocation of ethanol before finalising their supply agreements.

BPCL said that any change in allocation after contract award could disturb the implementation of the national ethanol blending programme.

The Centre said that various high courts in the country are hearing similar disputes relating to dedicated ethanol plants.

The government would file transfer petitions and move all such cases to the apex court to prevent different courts from deciding the same legal questions differently, said attorney general R Venkataramani.

The government had contended that hearing all the cases together would avoid contradictory judgements, expedite litigation and ensure uninterrupted ethanol supplies to oil marketing companies which are integral to the nationwide E20 blending programme.

Taking note of these submissions, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu directed that the transfer petitions be filed and ordered the status quo on ethanol allocation for the current 2025-26 supply year.

After the hearing, Venkataramani also told India Today that his submissions were only relating to ethanol allocation and not the government’s ethanol blending policy. “20% mix of ethanol is a policy decision that is not likely to change,” he said, adding, “How much ethanol is made available to companies may go up or down depending on demand and other factors.”

What Is E20 Fuel?

E20 fuel is a blend containing 20 per cent of ethanol and 80 per cent of conventional gasoline. Ethanol is a fuel created from plant materials, including sugarcane, grain, molasses and maize. Due to the high octane rate compared to normal gasoline, E20 fuel could generate a more efficient and cleaner burn in appropriate cars.

India adopted E20 fuel in a staged approach starting in February 2023. E20 petrol is being introduced across the UK from April 1, 2025.

Why Has E20 Fuel Been Under Scrutiny?

The rollout has been taking place nationwide, but E20 has faced criticism in recent weeks following a number of videos and posts on social media questioning its safety.

Online claims included allegations that E20 could damage vehicle engines, attract insects, remove excess moisture, lower fuel efficiency, and render motor insurance policies void.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has termed these claims as ‘misleading and unsubstantiated’.

The ministry said the ethanol blending programme has been scientifically evaluated and implemented only after extensive consultations with automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies, testing agencies and other stakeholders.

There is no widespread evidence of engine failures or mechanical damage associated with E20 fuel, officials said.

Claim: ‘Ants Around Fuel Cap’

A viral video showing ants swarming the fuel tank of a vehicle has led to speculation that ethanol-blended petrol attracts insects.

BPCL rejected the claim, stating that fuel-grade ethanol has no residual sugar, as the fermentation and distillation processes remove it completely. It also said that the denaturants added to ethanol actually repel insects.” “BPCL said, “There is no identifiable attractant associated with E20 fuel that would cause ants or other insects to gather around vehicle fuel caps.”

What About Vehicles Insurance?

Another common claim was that using E20 fuel would invalidate insurance.

The Petroleum Ministry has also rejected it, saying consultations with the relevant stakeholders found no basis for such concerns.

Consumers who use E20 fuel will not be at risk of losing their insurance cover for simply running their vehicle on ethanol-blended petrol, the government said.

Is India The Only Country Where Ethanol-Blended Fuel Is Used?

No. The government has reiterated that ethanol blending is a worldwide accepted practice.

The US, Brazil and Japan are among other countries that are already using ethanol-blended fuels. Brazil, which is the largest biofuel producer in the world, uses a blend of petrol and 27% ethanol, which is greater than the E20 used in India. The road map for the future development of ethanol in India has been prepared by following global trends and practices and adapting them for Indian conditions.

Why Does The Government Support E20 Petrol?

The centre says there are many long-term benefits to the programme.

India has so far saved around Rs 1.4 lakh crore worth of foreign exchange via a cut in crude oil imports as part of the ethanol blending programme as per government estimates. Further, the ethanol blending programme provides a demand push for agricultural feedstocks and an alternative income source for farmers. In addition, the programme enhances India’s energy security and reduces carbon emissions.

Notably, India had achieved its 20% target for 2025 before time.

In fact, the 2025 target was only the first phase, and India plans to move ahead and increase the ethanol blending target to 30% by 2030.

One thing the centre has made clear until now is that the legal fight in the Supreme Court is on the allocation of ethanol and not on the validity of the E20 policy. The government says E20 is a proven national programme, not an “experiment”, and it is continuing to work to ensure its smooth national rollout.

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