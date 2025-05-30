Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Explained: What Trump’s Tariffs Are Costing Global Businesses

Explained: What Trump’s Tariffs Are Costing Global Businesses

President Donald Trump's tariff policies have reportedly cost global companies over $34 billion in lost sales and increased costs so far.

Explained: What Trump’s Tariffs Are Costing Global Businesses

President Donald Trump's tariff policies have reportedly cost global companies over $34 billion in lost sales and increased costs so far.


U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have so far cost global companies more than $34 billion in lost sales and increased costs, according to a detailed Reuters analysis of corporate filings and public statements. The true economic impact, however, is likely far higher—and rising.

How Was the $34 Billion Figure Calculated?

The figure combines estimates from:

  • 32 companies in the S&P 500
  • 3 companies in Europe’s STOXX 600
  • 21 companies in Japan’s Nikkei 225

These costs come from factors such as increased raw material prices, disrupted supply chains, and the need to shift manufacturing or distribution networks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

But experts say this number may barely scratch the surface. “You can double or triple your tally and we’d still say … the magnitude is bound to be far greater than most people realize,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, professor at the Yale School of Management, told Reuters.

What Are Companies Saying?

Many global firms say the unpredictability of tariff decisions has paralyzed long-term planning. At least 42 companies have cut their profit forecasts, and 16 have withdrawn or suspended guidance altogether, as reported by Reuters.

“I don’t think corporations have an awful lot of visibility about anything in the future,” Reuters quoted Rich Bernstein, CEO of Richard Bernstein Advisors, as saying.

“If you take into account this uncertain world and you can’t guide anybody to a number, it’s safer not to guide.”

Some high-profile examples include:

  • Walmart: Declined to provide a quarterly profit forecast, citing rising costs, prompting a rebuke from Trump.
  • Volvo Cars: Pulled its earnings forecast for the next two years.
  • Kimberly-Clark: Slashed its profit outlook and estimated a $300 million hit from tariffs this year.

Which Sectors Are Hit Hardest?

  • Automakers and airlines face higher costs for imported parts and materials like aluminium.
  • Consumer goods companies report increased shipping and production costs.
  • Luxury and alcohol brands, like Diageo (maker of Johnnie Walker and Don Julio), expect a $150 million annual hit to operating profit due to 10% tariffs on imports from Europe, the report said.

“Tariffs could significantly drive up the cost of a nice night out – or even a cozy night in,” noted Zak Stambor, analyst with eMarketer, per Reuters.

Are Companies Adapting?

Some firms are responding with significant U.S.-based investments. For instance:

  • Kimberly-Clark reportedly plans to invest $2 billion over five years to expand U.S. manufacturing.
  • Apple and Eli Lilly have also announced U.S. investments in 2024.

These moves align with Trump’s argument that tariffs help cut the trade deficit and bring jobs back home. The White House defended the approach. “The Administration has consistently maintained that the United States … has the leverage to make our trading partners ultimately bear the cost of tariffs,” Kush Desai, White House spokesperson, reportedly said.

ALSO READ: Israel Accepts US Ceasefire Plan for Gaza; Hamas Still Reviewing Terms

Filed under

donald trump Global Trade US tariffs

The US plans to increase

Trump Plans to Surpass First-Term US Arms Sales to Taiwan: Report
Novak Djokovic continued

Novak Djokovic Defeats Corentin Moutet To Reach French Open Third Round
The UN is preparing for m

UN Plans to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Budget Crisis and Push for Reform
newsx

Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Across India As Monsoon Advances; Red Alert...
President Donald Trump's

Explained: What Trump’s Tariffs Are Costing Global Businesses
Royal Challengers Bengalu

Not Kohli, Rajat Patidar Names This Player As His Favorite After RCB’s IPL Final Entry
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Plans to Surpass First-Term US Arms Sales to Taiwan: Report

Trump Plans to Surpass First-Term US Arms Sales to Taiwan: Report

Novak Djokovic Defeats Corentin Moutet To Reach French Open Third Round

Novak Djokovic Defeats Corentin Moutet To Reach French Open Third Round

UN Plans to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Budget Crisis and Push for Reform

UN Plans to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Budget Crisis and Push for Reform

Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Across India As Monsoon Advances; Red Alert In Kerala, Orange Alert In Delhi

Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Across India As Monsoon Advances; Red Alert...

Not Kohli, Rajat Patidar Names This Player As His Favorite After RCB’s IPL Final Entry

Not Kohli, Rajat Patidar Names This Player As His Favorite After RCB’s IPL Final Entry

Entertainment

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth