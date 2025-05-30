Google is back in federal court on Friday for the final stage of the most significant antitrust case against a tech giant in decades.

Google is back in federal court Friday for the final stage of the most significant antitrust case against a tech giant in decades. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta will hear closing arguments in a case that could fundamentally alter the company’s business model — and the future of online search, The Associated Press reported.

What’s Happening?

The U.S. Justice Department, which declared Google’s search engine an illegal monopoly last year, is now asking the court to impose sweeping remedies to reduce the company’s power, as reported by AP. Google, meanwhile, has argued that the market is already shifting rapidly due to AI innovation, making radical measures unnecessary.

Judge Mehta is expected to rule before Labor Day, and Google has vowed to appeal.

What Does the Justice Department Want?

The government is proposing drastic measures, reportedly including:

Banning Google from paying to be the default search engine on devices like Apple’s iPhone.

Forcing Google to sell its Chrome browser, a product central to its search dominance.

The Justice Department has reportedly said that Google’s monopolistic grip on search — and the data that comes with it — must be broken before AI becomes the next frontier of dominance.

Officials told AP that Google’s control has “frozen the general search and search text advertising markets into static competition for more than a decade,” as startup incubator Y Combinator told the court.

What Is Google’s Argument?

Google claims the government’s proposals go too far. In a blog post, Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s VP of regulatory affairs, wrote, “Over weeks of testimony, we heard from a series of well-funded companies eager to gain access to Google’s technology so they don’t have to innovate themselves. What we didn’t hear was how DOJ’s extreme proposals would benefit consumers.”

Google insists the tech landscape is already evolving. Its AI-powered search is transforming results into direct answers, while rivals like OpenAI and Perplexity are quickly entering the space, the report said, adding that executives from those companies have testified that they would even bid for Chrome if the court ordered its sale.

Where Does Apple Stand?

Apple, which reportedly makes over $20 billion annually from its deal to set Google as the iPhone’s default search engine, has opposed the DOJ’s 10-year ban on such arrangements. According to the AP report, Apple argued in court filings that:

A ban would cut its research funding.

Users might choose Google anyway.

It has no plans to build its own search engine.

In essence, Apple has warned that banning the agreement could paradoxically strengthen Google, not weaken it.

What Are Others Saying?

The case has divided experts and industry players:

Legal scholars, the report said, have argued that the forced sale of Chrome would be excessive government intervention.

Former FTC officials warned that forcing Google to share user data with rivals could undermine privacy expectations, as reported by AP.

The App Association, representing small developers, cautioned against remedies that could ripple across the tech ecosystem and harm innovation.

Y Combinator, by contrast, strongly backed a breakup, claiming Google’s control discourages investment in competing startups, per AP.

Why AI Is the Wild Card

Both sides acknowledge that AI represents a major inflection point. But their interpretations differ:

The DOJ believes AI alone won’t curb Google’s power and sees new legal restraints as essential.

Google argues that AI disruption is already reshaping search, undercutting claims of monopolistic control.

Google has rolled out AI-driven “answer engines,” but rivals like Perplexity and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are gaining traction — something the company cites as evidence of a dynamic, competitive market.

