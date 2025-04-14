Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Explained: Why Meta Is Facing a Make-Or-Break Trial Over Instagram And WhatsApp

Explained: Why Meta Is Facing a Make-Or-Break Trial Over Instagram And WhatsApp

The US FTC is suing Facebook parent Meta over claims it illegally built a monopoly by acquiring Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

Explained: Why Meta Is Facing a Make-Or-Break Trial Over Instagram And WhatsApp

The US FTC is suing Facebook parent Meta over claims it illegally built a monopoly by acquiring Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.


The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook, over claims it illegally built a monopoly by acquiring Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, Reuters reported on Monday. Here is all you need to know about the high-stakes case unfolding in Washington:

What’s the Case About?

The case was first filed in 2020 during Donald Trump’s first term as president. In its filing, the FTC alleged that Meta bought these companies to neutralize emerging competition and maintain dominance in social networking.

What Does the FTC Want?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Now, the FTC is seeking to force Meta to break up, potentially selling off Instagram and WhatsApp. “The Trump-Vance FTC could not be more ready for this trial… We are blessed with some of the most hardworking and intelligent lawyers in the country who are working around the clock”, FTC spokesperson Joe Simonson said, according to Reuters.
  • The FTC has claimed that Meta holds a monopoly on platforms where users connect with friends and family, arguing that platforms like Snapchat and MeWe are Meta’s only real competitors.
  • Apps like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit aren’t considered interchangeable for this purpose.

How Has Meta Responded?

Meta has strongly opposed the lawsuit, calling it a threat to innovation and investment. In a blog post on Sunday, Meta’s Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead wrote, “It’s absurd that the FTC is trying to break up a great American company at the same time the Administration is trying to save Chinese-owned TikTok.”

Meta, on its part, has said these acquisitions benefited users and are no longer monopolistic, citing growing competition from:

  • TikTok (ByteDance)
  • YouTube (Google) and
  • Apple’s iMessage

According to the report, Meta will likely highlight the increase in traffic during TikTok’s temporary U.S. shutdown as proof of competition.

Who Will Testify?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to take the stand, where he’ll be questioned about internal emails suggesting:

  • Instagram was bought to remove competition.
  • Concerns that WhatsApp could evolve into a rival social network.

What Happens Next?

Trial started Monday in Washington and is expected to run until July.

If the FTC wins, a second trial would determine remedies, such as forcing Meta to divest Instagram or WhatsApp, the report suggests.

Why Does This Matter to Meta?

Instagram is a massive revenue driver for Meta, according to advertising research firm Emarketer, which had, in its December forecast, pegged $37.13 billion in revenue generation for the Facebook parent company this year, a little over half of Meta’s American ad revenue.

It reportedly brings in more revenue per user than any other platform—including Facebook,

WhatsApp, on the other hand, is Meta’s most-used app and central to its future business messaging strategy.

ALSO READ: Sony Increases PlayStation 5 Price Amid Trump’s Tariffs – Here’s What Your Favourite Video Game Will Cost Now

Filed under

Instagram Mark Zuckerberg Meta Meta anti-trust trial WhatsApp

In an interview with News

‘We Lost ₹200 Crores, Now Get the Money Back’: Mehul Choksi Fraud Victim Hariprasad SV...
Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption
Blue Origin successfully

Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes After Historic...
newsx

Taj Mahal’s Price Tag Revealed: How Much Would It Cost To Rebuild This Iconic Wonder?
newsx

Virat Kohli’s T20 Milestone: Childhood Coach Compares 100 Fifties To 100 ODI Centuries
American singer Katy Perr

Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’ Fiancee Lauren Sanchez And 4 Others Return To Earth After Space...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘We Lost ₹200 Crores, Now Get the Money Back’: Mehul Choksi Fraud Victim Hariprasad SV Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

‘We Lost ₹200 Crores, Now Get the Money Back’: Mehul Choksi Fraud Victim Hariprasad SV...

Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption

Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption

Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes After Historic All-Women Flight To Space

Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes After Historic...

Taj Mahal’s Price Tag Revealed: How Much Would It Cost To Rebuild This Iconic Wonder?

Taj Mahal’s Price Tag Revealed: How Much Would It Cost To Rebuild This Iconic Wonder?

Virat Kohli’s T20 Milestone: Childhood Coach Compares 100 Fifties To 100 ODI Centuries

Virat Kohli’s T20 Milestone: Childhood Coach Compares 100 Fifties To 100 ODI Centuries

Entertainment

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His Support To Alia Bhatt

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?