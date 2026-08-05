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Home > Business News > Exponential Growth in Retail Tractor Sales in July 2026; Industry shows 27.82% YoY Growth

Exponential Growth in Retail Tractor Sales in July 2026; Industry shows 27.82% YoY Growth

Retail tractor sales are recorded at 1,07,329 units in July 2026, with rural demand remaining buoyant, good monsoons, and strong sowing of Kharif crops.
Retail tractor sales are recorded at 1,07,329 units in July 2026, with rural demand remaining buoyant, good monsoons, and strong sowing of Kharif crops.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 13:03 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7: According to the recent report on retail tractor sales in July 2026 sourced from Tractor Gyan, which is India’s largest digital portal for tractors and agricultural insights, the aggregate retail tractor sales for July 2026 stand at 1,07,329 units, posting a YoY increase of 27.82% against the sales of 83,970 units in July 2025.

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The growth is mainly due to the steady demand for tractors in rural India, supported by a favourable monsoon and agricultural activities, along with Kharif Sowing in the major agricultural belts of the country.

Retail Tractor Sales in July 2026

Mahindra retained its pole position with sales of 24,918 tractors, which represented 23.22% market share; however, its market share fell marginally by 0.98% as compared to last year. Swaraj further solidified its position with sales of 20,415 tractors, which constituted 19.02% market share, growing by 0.55% as compared to last year.

The Sonalika continued to lead in the third position with 14,438 units, securing a market share of 13.45%. On the other hand, Massey Ferguson was the largest market share gainer, selling 13,807 units with an increase of 1.67% in market share. Lastly, Escorts Kubota was positioned fifth with 12,413 units and a market share of 11.57%.

Rank

Manufacturer

Jul’26

Jul’25

MS Jul’26

MS Jul’25

MS Change Jul’26 vs Jul’25

1

Mahindra

24,918

20,317

23.22%

24.20%

-0.98%

2

Swaraj

20,415

15,513

19.02%

18.47%

0.55%

3

Sonalika

14,438

11,760

13.45%

14.01%

-0.55%

4

Massey Ferguson

13,807

9,402

12.86%

11.20%

1.67%

5

Escorts Kubota

12,413

9,329

11.57%

11.11%

0.46%

6

Eicher

7,669

6,111

7.15%

7.28%

-0.13%

7

John Deere

7,052

6,832

6.57%

8.14%

-1.57%

8

New Holland

4,442

3,226

4.14%

3.84%

0.30%

9

Gromax

485

367

0.45%

0.44%

0.01%

10

Captain

425

121

0.40%

0.14%

0.25%

 

Others

1,265

992

1.18%

1.18%

0.00%

 

Total

1,07,329

83,970

YOY Industry Growth = ~27.82%

Tractor Gyan

Disclaimer:

  • Based on 1,465/1,468 RTOs.

  • Data captured on 01.07.26 || Variance of 0.5%-1% possible.

  • Source: Tractor Gyan Internal Research

Exponential Growth in Retail Tractor Sales in July 2026; Industry shows 27.82% YoY Growth

Retail Tractor Sales YTD (April-July 2026)

The momentum prevailed even during the first four months of FY 2026-27, where the cumulative retail tractor sales stood at 3,51,999 units, showcasing a positive growth of 23.56% compared to the same period last year. In the segment, Mahindra was the market leader with 83,242 units and a 23.65% market share, Swaraj occupied the second spot with 65,959 units and increased their market share to 18.74%, whereas Sonalika held the third spot with 47,003 units and a 13.35% market share.

The Massey Ferguson kept up its good performance with 44,500 units and a rise of 1% in its market share to 12.64%. Escorts Kubota took the fifth spot with 40,223 units and 11.43% market share, with the industry’s overall growth due to strong demand in rural areas, aided by the favourable monsoon season.

Rank

Manufacturer

Apr’26-Jul’26

Apr’25-Jul’25

Market Share Apr’26-Jul’26

Market Share Apr’25-Jul’25

Market Share Change YTD Jul’26 vs Jul’25

1

Mahindra

83,242

68,663

23.65%

24.10%

-0.45%

2

Swaraj

65,959

52,132

18.74%

18.30%

0.44%

3

Sonalika

47,003

38,087

13.35%

13.37%

-0.02%

4

Massey Ferguson

44,500

33,163

12.64%

11.64%

1.00%

5

Escorts Kubota

40,223

33,948

11.43%

11.92%

-0.49%

6

John Deere

26,177

24,275

7.44%

8.52%

-1.08%

7

Eicher

23,271

18,762

6.61%

6.59%

0.03%

8

New Holland

14,578

11,075

4.14%

3.89%

0.25%

9

Captain

1,485

321

0.42%

0.11%

0.31%

10

Gromax

1,426

1,188

0.41%

0.42%

-0.01%

 

Others

4,135

3,260

1.17%

1.14%

0.03%

 

Total

3,51,999

2,84,874

YOY Industry Growth = ~23.56%

Tractor Gyan  

Disclaimer:

  • Based on 1,465/1,468 RTOs.

  • Data captured on 01.07.26 || Variance of 0.5%-1% possible.

  • Source: Tractor Gyan Internal Research

According to the Founder, Shivankur Gupta, “The sales of retail tractors in July 2026 are an indication of the impressive momentum that is gaining ground in the Indian agricultural economy. The 27.82% growth on a YOY basis is a result of confidence among farmers, fuelled by the good monsoon and favourable sowing of Kharif crops.”

Sharing his views about the future trends, Co-founder Ankur Gupta said, “With the approaching harvest period, it is expected that there will be good demand for retail tractors. The activities within agriculture, better liquidity in rural areas, and continued investments in farm machinery should help boost sales over the next few months. Tractor Gyan will continue monitoring the developments and providing insights into the same.”

Tractor Gyan anticipates this positive trend to sustain in the coming months owing to agricultural activities, the focus of the government on rural development, and mechanisation in Indian agriculture.

(Sales data sourced from Tractor Gyan‘s retail sales report for July 2026.)

About Tractor Gyan

Tractor Gyan is India’s leading digital marketplace for farmers and key stakeholders of the Indian agricultural sector. It offers updated information about new tractors, their prices and models, tractor tyres, loans and insurance, buying and selling of old tractors without any cost to the farmers, and various types of farm implements. The platform features dedicated tractor models, including electric tractors and CNG tractors, listing from all the prominent manufacturers such as Mahindra, Swaraj, Eicher, Sonalika, New Holland, Massey Ferguson, John Deere, Powertrac, Solis, Farmtrac, Kubota, and many others. Currently, the company boasts a following of around 13 lakh across its social media platforms. Their highly engaged content drives a reach of one crore, while generating 25K-30K shares every month. Farmers can visit https://tractorgyan.com/ and find all the information they need to buy the best tractor, tyre, or farm implement under one roof. The platform also provides a comparison tool that can help a farmer decide which model delivers the best performance.

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Exponential Growth in Retail Tractor Sales in July 2026; Industry shows 27.82% YoY Growth

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Exponential Growth in Retail Tractor Sales in July 2026; Industry shows 27.82% YoY Growth
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