Facebook has just announced that it will allow its employees to work from home until July 2021, and will provide them with $ 1,000 for their home office requirements. This comes after various other tech giants have done the same.

Facebook, following suit with other big tech companies, has announced that thy will allow their employees to work from home until July 20201, and will give them $1,000 for home office requirements and expenses.

“Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021”, said a Facebook spokesperson, and then went on to add, “In addition, we are giving employees an additional $1,000 for home office needs,”

Also read: Eros International Plc and STX Entertainment complete merger to form Eros STX Global Corporation

Also read: Consequences of coronavirus on GDP will be felt over decades: Report

They also announced that would be attempting to reopen certain office spaces in restricted capacity, wherever the government guidance would allow them to do so.

However, due to the extremely high numbers of Covid-19 cases in the United States and South America, they said ti seems unlikely they would be able to reopen there anytime soon.

Also read:CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google testify before House subcommittee on issue of competition