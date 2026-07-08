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Home > Business News > Fashion Show Director Utsav Dholakia Rewrites the Rules of Indian Ethnic Men’s Fashion at EMI Fashion Week India

Fashion Show Director Utsav Dholakia Rewrites the Rules of Indian Ethnic Men’s Fashion at EMI Fashion Week India

Fashion Show Director Utsav Dholakia Rewrites the Rules of Indian Ethnic Men’s Fashion at EMI Fashion Week India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 15:16 IST

New Delhi [India], July 6: EMI Fashion Week India witnessed one of its most celebrated runway presentations as renowned fashion show director Utsav Dholakia unveiled a spectacular Ethnic Men’s Fashion Show paying homage to India’s rich textile heritage through world-class contemporary runway storytelling. Widely regarded by industry professionals as one of India’s foremost fashion show directors, Dholakia transformed the milestone edition into an immersive, multi-sensory experience featuring 12 leading men’s ethnic wear brands and 40 of India’s top male models on a single historic runway.

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Twelve leading men’s fashion brands, Shloka, Aebbe, Tathastu, Global, Kamaaj’s, Bennevis and Status, MFS, Indian Costume, Aamra, Senso, Acros, and Rechannel showcased their latest ethnic collections on the ramp during EMI Fashion Week 2026, each bringing a distinct interpretation of contemporary Indian menswear to the historic runway.

Conceptualised by Marrygold WCE and organised by EMI Organisation, India’s premier B2B fashion exhibition platform established in 2008, the showcase combined precision choreography, cinematic lighting, immersive music, and cultural narratives to present Indian ethnic menswear at its most compelling, reinforcing EMI Fashion Week’s reputation as the definitive platform for India’s fashion business community.

As EMI expo celebrated its landmark 20th edition, Dholakia’s production once again demonstrated the rare combination of experience, expertise, and cultural authority that has made him the most trusted name in Indian runway direction, translating the subcontinent’s diverse textile legacy into emotionally resonant, commercially powerful fashion moments.

Following the resounding success of the show, Dholakia said, “India’s ethnic fashion for men is not a trend, it is a living, breathing legacy. At this show, we did not merely present clothes; we told the story of a civilisation’s craftsmanship, its regional diversity, and its contemporary confidence. Every sherwani, kurta, and embroidered ensemble that walked this ramp carried the soul of India.

The overwhelming response has been humbling. This success belongs to every designer, artisan, model and member of the creative team who helped bring this vision to life. It is gratifying to see Indian menswear celebrated as a timeless expression of our heritage, culture, and identity.”

Website: www.utsavdholakia.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/utsavdholakiaofficial

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Fashion Show Director Utsav Dholakia Rewrites the Rules of Indian Ethnic Men’s Fashion at EMI Fashion Week India
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Fashion Show Director Utsav Dholakia Rewrites the Rules of Indian Ethnic Men’s Fashion at EMI Fashion Week India

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Fashion Show Director Utsav Dholakia Rewrites the Rules of Indian Ethnic Men’s Fashion at EMI Fashion Week India
Fashion Show Director Utsav Dholakia Rewrites the Rules of Indian Ethnic Men’s Fashion at EMI Fashion Week India
Fashion Show Director Utsav Dholakia Rewrites the Rules of Indian Ethnic Men’s Fashion at EMI Fashion Week India
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