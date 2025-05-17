Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Federal Debt And Soaring Interest Costs Trigger Moody’s One-Notch Downgrade Of US Credit Rating To Aa1

Moody’s stated that a return to fiscal discipline—either through increased revenues or reduced spending—could lead to a future rating upgrade.

Federal Debt And Soaring Interest Costs Trigger Moody’s One-Notch Downgrade Of US Credit Rating To Aa1

Federal Debt And Soaring Interest Costs Trigger Moody’s One-Notch Downgrade of US Credit Rating to Aa1


Moody’s Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Aa1 from Aaa, citing persistent fiscal challenges. This one-notch downgrade on Moody’s 21-point rating scale reflects concerns over rising federal debt and interest payments, which have grown significantly over the past decade. The agency noted that the downgrade results from “successive US administrations and Congress” failing to reach agreements on measures to reverse “large annual fiscal deficits and growing interest costs.” Moody’s added, “We do not believe that material multi-year reductions in mandatory spending and deficits will result from current fiscal proposals under consideration.” The agency pointed to a pattern of increased government spending and lower revenues, especially following tax cuts, that have contributed to long-term budgetary pressures.

Persistent Fiscal Deficits And Rising Costs Trigger Rating Action

Moody’s expects the US to continue running large fiscal deficits well into the next decade, driven by growing entitlement spending and weak revenue growth. If the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is extended, as Moody’s assumes, it could add an estimated USD 4 trillion to the federal primary deficit (excluding interest payments) over ten years. By 2035, mandatory spending and interest are projected to make up around 78 per cent of total federal spending, up from 73 per cent in 2024. The agency warned that without structural fiscal reforms, the debt burden will continue to rise, putting more pressure on federal finances and limiting policy flexibility.

Moody’s Assigns Stable Outlook Despite Credit Downgrade

Despite the downgrade, Moody’s assigned the US a stable outlook, stating that risks are balanced at the Aa1 level. The agency acknowledged strong credit fundamentals supporting the US economy, such as its large and resilient economy, high per capita income, and global leadership in innovation. Moody’s also cited the US dollar’s dominant role as the world’s primary reserve currency, which continues to support the government’s financing ability even amid large deficits. “We believe the US will maintain its institutional strengths, including the constitutional separation of powers and an effective, independent monetary policy led by the Federal Reserve,” the agency said.

Future Rating Hinges On Fiscal Reforms And Confidence In US Dollar

Moody’s stated that a return to fiscal discipline—either through increased revenues or reduced spending—could lead to a future rating upgrade. However, a faster-than-expected deterioration in debt metrics or a loss of confidence in the US dollar could prompt another downgrade. The agency views this scenario as unlikely, noting that no credible alternative to the US dollar currently exists in the global financial system.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Private Capex In India Grows At 19.8% CAGR Despite Flat Bank Credit Growth

