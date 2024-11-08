Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Federal Reserve Cuts Key Interest Rate By 25 Bps

The new federal funds rate range is now 4.5% to 4.75%, following a larger 0.5-point cut in September.

Federal Reserve Cuts Key Interest Rate By 25 Bps

The Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday to help maintain economic growth in the U.S. The new federal funds rate range is now 4.5% to 4.75%, following a larger 0.5-point cut in September.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) stated that it believes the risks to meeting its employment and inflation goals are roughly balanced. While the economic outlook remains uncertain, the Fed acknowledged progress in reducing inflation, though it no longer emphasized the need for greater confidence that inflation is sustainably moving towards the 2% target.

The Fed also noted changes in the labor market, pointing out that while conditions have eased and the unemployment rate has risen slightly, it remains low.

Following the announcement, stock indices like the S&P 500 remained positive, while U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar showed more mixed reactions.

The rate cut came just days after Donald Trump’s re-election, with his proposed policies, such as tougher tariffs and immigration restrictions, potentially influencing inflation and long-term interest rates. Trump’s stance may lead to greater scrutiny of the Fed, especially given his previous criticisms of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to address the press later for further comments. Although the Fed started its rate-cutting cycle with a more aggressive move, officials have indicated that future cuts will be more cautious and measured.

In the broader economic context, the U.S. economy grew at a strong 2.8% annual rate in Q3, largely driven by higher consumer spending, though concerns about job market softness have lessened. However, October saw only 12,000 jobs added, due to factors like severe weather and a major strike. Inflation, while down from previous highs, remains somewhat unpredictable, with the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge showing the largest monthly increase since April.

Markets had anticipated a 0.25 percentage point cut, with expectations for another similar-sized reduction in December. Meanwhile, Treasury yields rose ahead of the election, putting upward pressure on mortgage rates in a slowing housing market, while the S&P 500 hit new record highs following Trump’s win.

Filed under

FED RATE CUT FOMC US economy
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,...

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox