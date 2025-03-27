Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • As Ferrari Raises Prices In Response To US Auto Tariffs, Here’s How Much Its Luxury Cars Could Cost Now

As Ferrari Raises Prices In Response To US Auto Tariffs, Here’s How Much Its Luxury Cars Could Cost Now

In a statement released on Thursday, Ferrari confirmed that the price increase would be capped at 10% on all models imported after April 2.

Ferrari has announced plans to raise the prices of some of its luxury cars in the US, effective April 3, in response to new US tariffs on imported vehicles, Reuters reported on Thursday. The 25% tariff, which was announced by the Trump administration on Wednesday, will affect all cars and light trucks coming from overseas, in a seemingly significant disruption for the global automotive industry.

In a statement released on Thursday, Ferrari confirmed that the price increase would be capped at 10% on all models imported after April 2. This price hike will be coordinated through the company’s dealer network across the US, the statement read. The luxury carmaker, however, clarified that any orders placed before April 2, as well as its 296, SF90, and Roma models, would remain unaffected by the new pricing adjustments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, Ferrari, which manufactures all of its vehicles at its Maranello facility in Italy, expressed confidence in maintaining its financial targets for the year. Despite the tariff-driven price increases, the company reaffirmed its outlook for 2025, which includes an EBIT margin of at least 29% and an EBITDA margin of at least 38.3%.

The announcement comes as global vehicle suppliers brace for the impact of the new US tariffs, with fears rising over potential job losses in countries that rely heavily on vehicle exports.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Trump Team Directs Spy Satellite Agencies To Surveil US-Mexico Border: Report

Filed under

Ferrari price rise Trump Administration Trump tariffs US Auto Tariffs

newsx

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!
Shardul Thakur

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming...
Shreyas Talpade has lande

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:...
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race
Ukrainian President Volod

Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG

Avesh Khan Back In Action: LSG Aim To Counter SRH’s Power-Hitters
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming LSG’s Main Bowler

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming...

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:...

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race

Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over

Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over

Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?