Ferrari has announced plans to raise the prices of some of its luxury cars in the US, effective April 3, in response to new US tariffs on imported vehicles, Reuters reported on Thursday. The 25% tariff, which was announced by the Trump administration on Wednesday, will affect all cars and light trucks coming from overseas, in a seemingly significant disruption for the global automotive industry.

In a statement released on Thursday, Ferrari confirmed that the price increase would be capped at 10% on all models imported after April 2. This price hike will be coordinated through the company’s dealer network across the US, the statement read. The luxury carmaker, however, clarified that any orders placed before April 2, as well as its 296, SF90, and Roma models, would remain unaffected by the new pricing adjustments.

According to the report, Ferrari, which manufactures all of its vehicles at its Maranello facility in Italy, expressed confidence in maintaining its financial targets for the year. Despite the tariff-driven price increases, the company reaffirmed its outlook for 2025, which includes an EBIT margin of at least 29% and an EBITDA margin of at least 38.3%.

The announcement comes as global vehicle suppliers brace for the impact of the new US tariffs, with fears rising over potential job losses in countries that rely heavily on vehicle exports.

