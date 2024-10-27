Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Panasonic India continues to see double-digit growth in e-commerce, with over 20% growth during Navratri, and expects to sustain this trend until Diwali.

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

The appliance and consumer electronics industry is optimistic about achieving around 30% growth in sales during this festive season, bolstered by strong online sales events from major e-tailers like Flipkart and Amazon, as well as anticipated boosts from offline sales during the Dhanteras week.

This year, the trend is leaning towards premium products, with consumers showing a willingness to invest in features such as energy efficiency, larger sizes, and advanced AI and IoT technology. Industry leaders have noted a significant interest in high-end products, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences.

Major companies like LG Electronics, Panasonic, Sony, Godrej Appliances, and Haier kicked off their festive sales early, starting with the Onam festival, and they expect to maintain this momentum throughout the nearly 45-day festive period leading up to Diwali.

To promote premium offerings such as large-screen TVs over 51 inches, high-capacity washing machines, and French door refrigerators, manufacturers are providing attractive financing options and investing in branding and promotions across both digital and traditional channels.

Sanjay Chitkara, Senior VP of Home Appliances at LG Electronics India, remarked on the overall growth across all product categories, particularly in premium segments. He noted that even smaller tier II and III markets are showing strong demand for these high-end items. Chitkara emphasized that the upcoming Dhanteras week is crucial for sales, typically resulting in a significant sell-out across the country.

Additionally, this festive season aligns with a robust wedding season in winter. Due to fewer wedding dates in the summer, purchases related to weddings are complementing festival sales, further driving demand.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and EVP at Godrej Appliances, reported a remarkable 40% growth since Onam compared to last year, with October’s combined celebrations of Durga Puja, Navratri, and Diwali contributing to a surge of nearly 45% so far. He also noted that Godrej Appliances has achieved over 70% growth in online sales via platforms like Amazon and Flipkart compared to the previous year.

Panasonic India continues to see double-digit growth in e-commerce, with over 20% growth during Navratri, and expects to sustain this trend until Diwali. Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of Panasonic Marketing India, highlighted that consumers are increasingly opting for higher Average Selling Price (ASP) products.

Sony India is also experiencing heightened demand for large-screen televisions, particularly those 55 inches and larger. Managing Director Sunil Nayyar stated that the company is offering attractive bank deals and financing options to facilitate purchases across both online and offline channels.

The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) forecasts a 20% growth this festive season, noting that both e-commerce platforms and physical stores are witnessing positive sales trends. CEAMA President Sunil Vachani pointed out that online marketplaces have recorded a remarkable 26% rise in sales figures compared to 2023, with notable demand for LED TVs, air conditioners, large refrigerators, microwaves, and washing machines.

Haier India President Satish NS mentioned that premium products, particularly LED panels above 51 inches and high-capacity washing machines, are performing exceptionally well. He expressed optimism for achieving at least 30-35% growth in value this season.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, reported a 15% growth compared to the last festive season, particularly in the larger TV segment. Notably, there has been triple-digit growth in 65-inch and 75-inch TVs since last year.

BSH Home Appliances MD & CEO Saif Khan highlighted a growing interest in home upgrades, particularly in luxury appliances such as front-loading washing machines, dishwashers, and built-in cooking ranges from Bosch and Siemens. BSH experienced a significant 40% growth in e-commerce sales during the pre-festive period leading up to Dussehra, driven by heightened demand for larger appliances.

 

Filed under

amazon flipkart LG Electronics Panasonic India
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He Say?

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He...

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won the Lottery?

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won...

Entertainment

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox