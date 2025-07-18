LIVE TV
Home > Business > File Your ITR In A Flash: ITR-2 Now Available Online With Pre-Filled Data- Let's Take A Look

File Your ITR In A Flash: ITR-2 Now Available Online With Pre-Filled Data- Let’s Take A Look

The Income Tax Department now allows taxpayers to file ITR-2 online with pre-filled data, making tax filing smoother. Excel utilities for ITR-2 and ITR-3 are also available for AY 2025-26.

ITR-2 Now Available Online With Pre-Filled Data
ITR-2 Now Available Online With Pre-Filled Data

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 15:33:33 IST

The Income Tax Department just made filing your ITR-2 returns a whole lot easier! You can now file online with pre-filled data right on the e-filing portal. If your income comes from salary, pension, capital gains, or other sources (but not business or profession), this is the form for you. If you earn from business or profession, remember to use ITR-3 instead.

Wondering which filing method suits you best?
CA Chirag Chauhan from Mumbai explains, “In online mode, most details are auto-filled, it is more user friendly. When someone opts for the excel utility, one can simply download it and fill at their leisure.” So, do you prefer a quick, guided online filing or the freedom to fill it offline?

Also, heads up! On July 11, the department released excel utilities for ITR-2 and ITR-3 for AY 2025-26. If you choose Excel, you’ll need to generate a JSON file and upload it manually. Which method will you go for this tax season?

ITR Forms Explained: Which One Fits Your Income?

Choosing the right ITR form depends on your income sources-

ITR Form Applicable To Income Limit/Type
ITR-1 Resident individuals Income up to ₹50 lakh
ITR-2 Individuals/HUFs not eligible for ITR-1 Income from salary, pension, capital gains, others
ITR-3 Individuals/HUFs in business or profession Requires detailed books of accounts
ITR-4 Resident Individuals/HUFs/Firms Income up to ₹50 lakh, presumptive business income
ITR-5 Firms, LLPs, AOP, BOI, AJP Business and other income types

ITR Filing Mode: Online vs Excel Utility

  • Online Filing:
    • Pre-filled data for convenience
    • Faster processing on the e-filing portal
    • More user-friendly experience
  • Excel Utility:
    • Fill forms offline at your own pace
    • Requires generating and uploading a JSON file
    • Preferred by those familiar with Excel
  • Expert Insight:
    • The online mode is user-friendly, while the Excel utility allows you to file at your own pace.
  • Tip:
    • Choose the mode based on your comfort and the complexity of your tax filing

Also Read: ITR Refund Delayed? Here’s How To Track It And Get What’s Yours

