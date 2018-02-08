Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday defended Union Budget 2018 and said that India's GDP growth was in great shape despite the global economic slowdown which had hit the world in 2010. He further added that India had bettered its ranking in the ease of doing business rankings and would continue its performance until PM Narendra Modi's vision of the country making it to top 50 in the ranking is fulfilled.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that despite being severely affected due to a global economic slowdown in the year 2010, India has been able to achieve world’s highest GDP growth in last three years. While defending 2018 Union Budget, which has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism, Mr Jaitley said renowned international organisations like IMF and World Bank were realising India’ potential as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Mr Jaitley added that the narrative the govt had inherited from the previous govt and the narrative which is being built now is totally different and the latest data was a proof. “The narratives which we had inherited & the narrative which we have now is entirely different. Nobody at that time mentioned that India is the fastest growing economy. It has only happened now. Data speaks for itself,” he said.

The Finance Minister added that India had bettered its ranking in the ease of doing business rankings and would continue its performance until PM Modi’s vision of the country making it to top 50 in the ranking is realised. Mr Jaitley stressed that he was determined to bring the fiscal deficit down. “We remain committed to fiscal prudence and demonstrated it by bringing down fiscal deficit from 3.9%,” Jaitley stressed.

The FM added that he did not understand why govt was hell-bent on fighting Aadhaar when it had introduced it in the first place. “We are committed to Aadhaar privacy; I do not understand why Opposition is fighting Aadhaar when it had introduced it in the first place,” he said.