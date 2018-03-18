When the circulation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes was scrapped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it sent the entire nation into turmoil for a brief period. It was during that brief period that a string of RTIs were filed. According to the released data, out of the total 1,51,186 RTI queries that were filed, Finance Ministry rejected a whopping 18.41% of them.

A recent annual report released by the Central Information Commission (CIC) revealed that the Ministry of Finance rejected the highest number of Right to Information (RTI) in 2016-17. Interestingly, it was the period when the government of India enforced demonetisation across the country. According to the released data, out of the total 1,51,186 RTI queries that were filed, Finance Ministry rejected a whopping 18.41% of them. Other union ministries also rejected a host of information seeking applications on various grounds like state interests, personal information, etc.

The Ministry of Home Affairs closely followed finance ministry for rejecting the RTIs as it knocked back at least 16.08% out of the total 59,828 applications it received.

Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and other organisations that fall under the home ministry rejected around 6,422 applications. As per the data given by CIC, the RTIs were rejected citing exemption clauses like state interests, personal information, information forbidden from disclosure by the country, fiduciary capacity listed under Section 8(1) of the RTI Act.

According to the report, the number of RTIs saw a dip in number last year compared to the data of 2015-16 when around 9.76 lakh applications were filed. While in 2016-17, the total number of RTIs filed to various Indian ministries and authorities was 9.17 lakh, a decline of 6.1%.

