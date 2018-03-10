After detection of Punjab National Bank scam, central government’s Ministry of Finance has said that passport details will be mandatory for availing loans above Rs 50 crore from state-run banks. The decision has come at a time when the government is facing criticism over struggle to bring bank financial offenders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. To implement this change, the banks will made changes to their loan application forms.

Central government has also issued instructions to banks to seek passport details of all existing borrowers with loans more than Rs 50 crore in the next 45 days

The decision is also considered an action towards stopping growing non performing assets (NPA) in the country. Currently, the central government is facing criticism over struggle to bring back offenders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. All these offenders have refused to come back their homeland to face legal proceedings of the country as a citizen of India.

The central government has been classified as a willful defaulter but Modi and Choksi are facing fraud and money laundering charges. This is not the only step that central government has taken to tackle this concern, recently the cabinet gave its green light to the bill that seeks to confiscate property both in India and overseas of financial offenders whether they have been used as security with banks or not. Expressing his views on the latest development by Minister of Finance on micro-blogging website Twitter, Rajiv Kumar, secretary, department of state financial services, said, ” Its a step to ensure quick response to these kinds of financial frauds. Now passport details a must for loans more than Rs 50 crore.”

The central government has also issued instructions to banks to seek passport details of all existing borrowers with loans more than Rs 50 crore in the next 45 days. To implement this change, the banks will make changes to their forms to reflect this additional requirement. To prevent cases of financial frauds in state-run banks, last week, the central government had announced various steps and instruct banks for review all non performing asset account of more than Rs 50 crore to check the fraud. State-run banks have also been asked to rationalize operations and shut down loss-making units.

