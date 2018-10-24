Flipkart, Amazon Diwali sale 2018: Flipkart and Amazon are back with their great sale ahead of the festive season. Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Sale 2018 and Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2018 have been offering some great deal with heavy discounts. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival will go live on October 24 and end on October 28, while Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days will start on October 24 and last till October 27.

Flipkart, Amazon Diwali sale 2018: The e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are back with their Festive Dhamaka sale 2018 and the great Indian festival 2018. Both e-commerce companies will be offering heavy discounts and great deals. Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka sale 2018 will be held from October 24 to 27 and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2018 will take place from October 24 to 28, 2018.

This is going to be the second biggest sales of the year after Flipkart’s Big billion days sale 2018. As part of the sale, the buyers will get options of No-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, debit and credit cards, and special exchange benefits. The buyers using ICICI and Citi credit and debit cards will get an additional 10 per cent cashback on purchases. People buying smartphones will get free mobile screen insurance on a wide range.

Flipkart and Amazon will be offering heavy discounts and tempting deals on a wide range of products like smartphones, televisions, electronics and household accessories, fashion products, home and furniture etc.

Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days 2018 best deals on smartphones:

Flipkart is offering Vivo V9 (4GB/64GB) at a price of Rs 15,990 after a big discount of Rs 8,000 on the original price of Rs 23,990.

The Realme C1 Dual camera smartphone (2GB/16GB) is available with a discount of Rs 2,000 on its market price of Rs 8,990 and the product will be available for only Rs 6,999.

Buyers can get the Oppo F9 (4GB/64GB) for only Rs 18,990, whose original price is Rs 21,990. Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 4,000 off on exchange.

The Lenovo K8 Plus (3GB/32GB) will cost only Rs 6,999 and heavy discount. The originally priced of the smartphone is Rs 10,999.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festive season 2018 best deals on smartphones:

The latest Honor 8X (4GB RAM/64GB) whose market price is Rs 17,999 is available for Rs 14,999 only during the sale.

The mid-range gaming smartphones Honor Play and Honor 7C can be bought for Rs 17,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively after great discounts.

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi’s Mi A2 will come at a discounted price of Rs 14,999, whose original price is Rs 17,499.

Redmi Y2 will be available at Rs 10,999 (original price Rs 13,499), Redmi 6 Pro can be bought at Rs 10,999 (original price of Rs. 11,499).

Amazon is offering a prebooking offer on the upcoming smartphone OnePlus 6T. One can prebook the device for Rs 1,000 and get gifts worth Rs 2,000.

