Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2018: The e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering many exciting deals in its Big Billion Days sale 2018 which has now reached its last leg. The Big Billion Days sale 2018 was started on October 10 and today is the last day of the sale. This is the right time for the people who are willing to buy a new smart as Flipkart is offering great discounts and cash backs on smartphones like Pixel 2 XL, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, Asus Zenfone 5Z, and Samsung Galaxy 0n6.

Not just gadgets, Big Billion Days sale 2018 offering heavy discounts on other categories also. The fashion freaks can buy latest and trendy clothes at a cheaper price of 90 per cent discount. On home appliances like juicer mixer grinder, hand blender, ovens and other products Flipkart is giving huge discounts with additional 10% discount for the HDFC customers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2018 discounts of smartphones:

Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB

Flipkart is offering a heavy flat discount of Rs 5,499 on Google’s in demand smartphone Pixel 2 XL 64GB. HDFC Bank customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent instant cash back, which brings the price of the smartphone to Rs. 40,000 only.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro available for only Rs 12,999 after a flat limited period discount of Rs 2000 today. The 64GB variant is currently available in stock and comes in Gold colour on Flipkart’s website.

Vivo V11 Pro

Flipkart is selling the latest Vivo’s V11 Pro for only Rs. 25,990 on the last day of the Big Billion Days sale 2018. The phone is available in limited stock and buyers can also grab an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 using HDFC bank credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy On6

Today is the last day to buy Samsung’s Galaxy On6 smartphone at a special price of Rs. 14,490. The Samsung’s Galaxy On 6 was launched in July this year that comes with Infinity Display. During Flipkart sale, customers can grab the Galaxy On6 at just Rs. 11,990 after a flat discount of Rs. 2,500

