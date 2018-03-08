Flipkart is offering lucrative offers to women on the occasion of International Women's Day. In order to make the day special, the company has launched an exclusive ‘The Women’s Store #ForEveryHer’. The store is also offering special in-app engagement activities to attract women customers. Brands are also not leaving any stones unturned to make the celebration even more special as Honor has announced attractive discounts from 12 noon onwards on the site.

E-commerce site Flipkart is marking the International Women’s Day by offering attractive offers to females on this special day. Women can avail clothes, footwear, accessories, home decor items, beauty and kitchen appliances with special offers on the occasion. In a bid to make the day special, the company has launched an exclusive ‘The Women’s Store #ForEveryHer’. The store is also offering special in-app engagement activities to attract women customers. The company is offering 40 to 80% discount on home decor, furnishing, kitchen and dining range. While the customers can avail a discount up to 80% on refrigerators, microwaves and home care appliances. Flipkart is also offering up to 70% discount on personal care appliances and on gadgets like power banks and smart bands.

Brands are also not leaving any stones unturned to make the celebration even more special as Honor has announced attractive discounts from 12 noon onwards on Flipkart.com. Under the offer, Honor will be giving instant 10 per cent discount to debit and credit card users of HDFC. And that is not all, the company is offering an additional Rs 1,500 off in exchange of an old smartphone. The offer will be available only to the 4+64 GB version of Honor 9 Lite.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi says no to Redmi Note 5 cash on delivery option. Here’s why

“This International Women’s Day, Honor urges people to celebrate the spirit of Womanhood and as part of our celebrations, we are giving special discounts for tomorrow’s Women’s Day Flash sale at 12 noon for Honor 9 Lite,” Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said talking about the offer. International Woman’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year and commemorates the movement for women’s rights.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches Mi TV with Redmi Note, Redmi Note 5 Pro in India

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App