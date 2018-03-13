E-commerce giant Flipkart is going to organize mobile Bonanza sale from 13 to 15 March 2018. Flipkart is also offering attractive deals on Oppo F3, Samsung Galaxy S7, Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4 and Vivo V7 smartphones that will surely amaze buyers who are planning to buy a new phone. The company is also offering special 5 % discount to the buyers using their SBI cards.

E-commerce giant Flipkart is going to organize mobile Bonanza sale from 13 to 15 March 2018. The company is giving heavy discounts on mobile phones, tablets and laptops. Flipkart has cut down mobile phone prices with a big margin on branded mobiles including Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5A, Honor 9 Lite, Pixel 2 XL and Samsung S7 mobile phones. The company is also offering special 5 % discount to the buyers using their SBI cards.

Flipkart is also offering attractive deals on Oppo F3, Samsung Galaxy S7, Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4 and Vivo V7 smart phones that will surely amaze buyers who are planning to buy a new phone. Company is offering heavy discounts between 13th to 15th March during mobile bonanza sale on purchase of mobile phone. Moto Z2 play with 4Gb variant is available on flipkart for just Rs 19,999 after the discount of Rs 8000.

Similarly Rs 8000 off is offered on Oppo F3 (4GB), Flipkart is providing a massive Rs 23,001 off on Google Pixel 2XL as the value stands at Rs 49,999 compared to the market price of Rs 73,000. Company is also offering special discount on exchange old mobile phones. Phone like Samsung on Next (16 GB) and Moto E plus (3 GB) are on sale with discount of Rs 1500 and Rs 1000. People who were planning to buy a new device. For the buyers who were planning to purchase a new cell on, this is the right to pick your new phone.

