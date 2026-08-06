FLITE Onboards Ali Fazal Alongside Brand Ambassador Sanya Malhotra for its ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz’ Campaign

New Delhi [India], August 6: FLITE, India’s leading family fashion footwear brand from Relaxo Footwears Limited, has onboarded actor Ali Fazal to the FLITE family. Joining Brand Ambassador Sanya Malhotra, Ali Fazal features in the brand’s new ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz’ campaign, bringing a fresh perspective to the FLITE Buckle Collection.

The association marks an exciting chapter in FLITE’s evolving style journey as the brand continues to strengthen its connect with today’s style-conscious consumers. Together, Ali Fazal and Sanya Malhotra embody confidence, effortless style, and individuality, making them the perfect duo to represent the FLITE Buckle Collection.

At the heart of the association is the FLITE Buckle Collection – a range that reflects FLITE’s vision of contemporary style. Created for today’s fashion-conscious consumers, the collection celebrates confidence, self-expression, and effortless style, inspiring them to embrace every occasion with A Naya Andaaz. The campaign will unfold through three films, beginning with the Monsoon season, followed by Festive & Wedding celebrations, and concluding with an Eid-themed film. While each film captures a distinct consumer moment, they are united by a single thought—’ Style Ka Naya Andaaz’—encouraging consumers to embrace footwear as an extension of their personal style.

Watch the campaign film here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dbf7EW-yNV7/?igsh=MWV4aWc2b2NkanN3Yw%3D%3D

Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd., said: “Today’s consumers see style as an expression of who they are, and at FLITE, we are continuously evolving to meet these aspirations. The Buckle Collection embodies this vision by bringing together contemporary style with everyday comfort. We are delighted to welcome Ali Fazal to the FLITE family alongside our Brand Ambassador, Sanya Malhotra. Together, they bring the spirit of ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz’ to life, inspiring consumers to embrace confidence, individuality, and effortless style for every occasion.”

With Ali Fazal joining Brand Ambassador Sanya Malhotra, FLITE continues to strengthen its connect with consumers through ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz,’ bringing the Buckle Collection to life across seasons and occasions.

About Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India and has been serving the nation for four decades. Ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies (Fortune 500 India), Relaxo is synonymous with quality products and affordable prices. It manufactures slippers, sandals, and sports & casual shoes.

Its most popular brands – Relaxo, Sparx, Flite, and Bahamas – each lead their respective segments. Relaxo, an iconic brand known for its rubber slippers, is a versatile choice for all sections of society. Flite offers a stylish range of fashionable and semi-formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, and energy of young India through its sports shoes, sandals, and slippers. Bahamas captures the spirit of freedom, fun, and youth through its vibrant flip-flops.

With a pan-India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a strong network of 400+ exclusive retail outlets, and its products are widely available across major e-commerce platforms, large-format stores, and global markets.

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