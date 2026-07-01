Flying From Noida? You Can Now Travel To 16 Cities As Jewar Airport Expands To Around 48 Daily Flight Services

Noida International Airport is rapidly expanding its domestic network just two weeks after starting commercial operations. The airport has started adding new flight routes from July, which would take its direct connectivity to 16 cities while substantially increasing the number of daily flight movements. The expansion is the next stage of operations for the airport, which began scheduled passenger services on June 15 with a limited number of flights to stabilise systems before ramping up capacity.

Airport officials said the initial 12 aircraft movements (six arrivals, six departures) will increase to approximately 48 take-offs and landings each day as additional routes are added. IndiGo will continue to operate the majority of these services, while Akasa Air will continue to operate on select routes.

Six new cities linked from July 1

From July 1, flyers can fly direct from Noida International Airport to six more cities, including Bhopal, Dehradun, Dharamshala, Jodhpur, Bareilly and Pantnagar.

Flights to Bhopal, Dehradun, Dharamshala and Pantnagar will be regular but to Jodhpur and Bareilly will be on four days in a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The airport will be adding direct flights to Jaipur and Kishangarh from July 2. Daily flights will be operated to Jaipur and on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to Kishangarh. Chandigarh too will join the network from July 13.

The additions will take the airport’s direct domestic connectivity to 16 cities, in addition to the current services to Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Jammu and Navi Mumbai.

Jewar airport plans bigger expansion

Noida International Airport Vice Chairman Christoph Schnellmann said the airport was pleased with its initial operations and is now preparing for a huge expansion in connectivity, as per reports by Times of India. The airport had intentionally begun with a reduced schedule to work out early operational problems before increasing the number of flights, he said.

Some passengers faced glitches in e-gates, DigiYatra access and air-conditioning systems in the first few days of operations. The reduced number of flights gave technical teams a chance to stabilise these systems before traffic increased, airport authorities said.

Connectivity and transport is still a challenge

While flight operations are expanding fast, the airport still has some problems outside its control.

Passengers travelling to and from the airport are worried about expensive app-based taxi fares and scarce public transport options, TOI reports. But the airport officials said the terminal is connected through the six-lane Yamuna Motorway and AC electric bus services run by the Yamuna Motorway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

International flights are in the horizon

The airport is also in discussions with Indian and international airlines to further expand its route network.

Schnellmann added that infrastructure for international operations, including customs and immigration facilities, should be ready by the end of this year, allowing flights overseas, as per TOI reports.

The airport currently has seven food and beverage outlets and a few retail stores. Officials said that once utilisation reaches around 80%, the expansion of the passenger terminal, which currently has an annual capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, will start, but no timeline has been announced.

With more destinations added in phases and flight frequencies steadily increasing, Noida International Airport is gearing up to become a major aviation hub for Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions, providing more direct connectivity to travellers and reducing dependence on the existing airports of the capital.

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