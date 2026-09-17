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Home > Business News > Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed

Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed

Flying with a baby is set to become more expensive on IndiGo, with the airline increasing its infant travel fee from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

The latest revision also includes higher charges for unaccompanied minors, priority check-in and boarding, and excess baggage. (Image Credit- X)
The latest revision also includes higher charges for unaccompanied minors, priority check-in and boarding, and excess baggage. (Image Credit- X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 22:06 IST

IndiGo has revised charges for several ancillary services, with the biggest change for families travelling with infants. The airline has increased the fee for infants aged between three days and two years from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, meaning parents will now have to pay Rs 1,000 more when booking travel for a baby. The latest revision also includes higher charges for excess baggage, priority check-in and boarding, as well as services for children travelling without an accompanying adult.

Infant Travel Fee Hiked By Rs 1,000

Under IndiGo’s rules, infants between three days and two years can travel with an accompanying adult but are not allotted a separate seat. However, parents still need to make a booking for the infant and pay the applicable infant fee. With the latest revision, the charge has increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. The change could mean a higher overall travel cost for families, particularly those travelling with young children.

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Unaccompanied Minor Charges Also Increased

IndiGo has also revised its charges for children travelling without an accompanying adult. For domestic flights, the fee for children aged between five and 12 years has increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,999. On international flights, the unaccompanied minor service will now cost Rs 12,999.

Priority And Excess Baggage Charges Up

The airline has raised its priority check-in and boarding fee from Rs 500 to Rs 650 for domestic travel. For international flights, the charge stands at Rs 850 per sector. Meanwhile, the excess baggage charge has increased from Rs 700 per kg to Rs 800 per kg, adding Rs 100 for every additional kilogram. The latest changes are being described in reports as part of IndiGo’s routine review of charges for ancillary services.
Also Read: PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

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Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed
Tags: baby travel IndiGohome-hero-pos-3indigoIndiGo fee hikeIndiGo flight chargesIndiGo infant feeIndiGo infant travel chargesIndiGo revised chargesinfant flight ticket

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Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed

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Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed

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Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed
Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed
Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed
Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed
Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed

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