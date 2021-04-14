Making use of the Artificial Intelligence, Flyzy aims to revolutionize the travel module to be free of hurdle for any passenger, and aims to optimize the travel sector via its unique hi-tech AI-enabled solutions and make travel contactless, safer, and simpler.

Even though the second wave of Coronavirus is gradually clouding over the nation, most of the restrictions have been carefully lifted by the Government of India. Air Passenger Traffic is already near the Pre-COVID levels and subsequently, this has led to an increase in the passengers at the airports. Keeping in mind the safety and hygiene factor for travellers, especially the onboarding ones, tech start up founded by three young tech geeks have launched their app for a completely hassle-free journey.

Making use of the Artificial Intelligence, Flyzy aims to revolutionize the travel module to be free of hurdle for any passenger, and aims to optimize the travel sector via its unique hi-tech AI-enabled solutions and make travel contactless, safer, and simpler. Launched amid the inception of the pandemic, the flyzy app’s adaptation comes as a touchless transaction towards a technology fuelled product among all strata of passengers, be it the first timer or the frequent flyers.

Flyzy has been recognised by Startup India & Ministry of Education and have been the finalist at startup India COVID 19 Challenge. Apart from this recognition the app has also received an overwhelmingly positive response from the users, with over 1000+ subscribers for the app and 15000+ users within the first month of the launch. So far Flyzy is backed by four angel investors from travel industry and have Well known travel experts on advisory board.

Unlike other travel sites flyzy provides in detail information from boarding time/gate to baggage belt, it’s a one click solution for air traveller across the globe. Having a plethora of benefits, the travel tech app assists the passengers to sync with retailers, service providers, and all stakeholders facilitating their travel, at their fingertips. Flyzy intends to provide contactless feasibility of pre-booking meals, suitable lounge types, cabs, that too at heavy discounts while avoiding various hassles that otherwise tend to accompany these services during their air travel.

Flyzy mobile app has collaborated with India’s largest and fastest-growing Travel Food & Retail Company, to provide a host of contactless, customer-friendly and comfort-oriented services. This collaboration is aimed to assist passengers to sync with 250+ retailers, service providers, and all stakeholders under the umbrella covering more than 75% of the whole travel retain market, to facilitate their contactless air travel as per their discretionary desire.

Under the Digiyatra initiative, Flyzy aims to scale to all domestic airports and getting every single Indian airport of India on a single platform by end of this year. Flyzy is planning to start initial operations of the drive module by May 2021 which will be the game-changing solution in the road retail sector and Indian logistics.

Currently passengers flying in and out of the six airports namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai are at an added advantage to avail a host of customer-friendly and comfort-oriented services offered by Flyzy app. By the end of the second quarter of 2021, it is planning to expand to all 100 + airports of India by joining hands with Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA).