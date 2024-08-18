FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

On Monday, August 19, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead a significant review meeting at Vigyan Bhawan to evaluate the performance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

The purpose of this meeting is to assess critical financial indicators and the impact of various government schemes, ensuring these financial institutions are meeting economic objectives.

In addition, it will also examine the status of accounts managed by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), reviewing past actions and planning future strategies.

Further, the performance of PSBs under government schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, PM Surya Ghar, and PM Vishwakarma will also be evaluated along with progress in digital payments and cybersecurity.

When Will It Start?

The review will begin with a morning session from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, focusing on Public Sector Banks. Key areas of discussion will include deposit growth, the credit-to-deposit ratio, and asset quality—essential measures of the banks’ overall health.

Later at afternoon session, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, attention will shift to Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). This part of the review will cover financial parameters, Ground Level Credit (GLC) for agriculture, and technology upgrades.

The meeting will also address initiatives for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), performance under government schemes, recent interventions, and any outstanding issues.

This thorough review aims to provide valuable insights into the operations of PSBs and RRBs, helping the government enhance its economic contributions and maintain national financial stability.

