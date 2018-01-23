In a welcome move in terms of India as an investment destination, according to the CEOs by global consultancy PwC, India has emerged as the 5th most attractive market for investments. It's certainly a positive development for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is leading a delegation of India's most powerful CEOs to promote brand India as a business investment destination at a forum where global business leader will be present.

A survey outcome that will provide more power to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday, according to the CEOs by global consultancy PwC, India has emerged as the 5th most attractive market for investments. Not only India has attained the 5th place in terms of a favorable investment destination, but according to the survey, the optimism over the global economic growth is at the record level. The survey outcomes have come just at the right point as Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is leading a delegation of India’s most powerful businessmen at the World Economic Forum to push as favorable business destination. According to reports, the government in its full strength is set to make global business leaders at the WEC aware of recent reforms done in terms of ease of doing business in India.

According to the PwC’s 21st CEO Survey, “The US remains the top spot for global investment, while India moves into the top 5.” The survey in its report further added that there are surprising faith and optimism among chief executives in the economic and business environment worldwide, at least over the next 12 months. As per a more brief report of the survey, US is considered by 46% of global CEOs consider as one of the 3 most important countries for growth. The hierarchy is followed by China 33%, Germany favoured by 20%. UK claimed the 4th spot at 15% while India held the 5th spot with 9% as the most attractive market in 2018.

If not for any other reason, then the survey outcomes is surely gonna act as a welcome development for PM Narendra Modi in Davos, Switzerland. According to reports, at least 130 Indian CEOs will be attending the World Economic Forum. Nearly 2,000 business leaders and 70 heads of state and government will also participate. India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will try to shape this forum with a maximum push to engage with global business leaders.