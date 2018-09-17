Fork Media, India’s fastest growing media, publishing and ad tech company, today announced a new agreement with Ziff Davis, the digital media company with market-leading positions in the technology, entertainment, gaming and shopping categories, to operate Mashable India (in.mashable.com).

Mashable is obsessed with culture and tech, offering smart, spirited coverage of the products and innovations that shape our connected lives and the digital trends that keep us talking. A recognized authority in tech, social and digital culture, Mashable’s audience believes in taking action to shape a better future. One of the most prominent and premium brands in media, Mashable became a Ziff Davis brand in 2017.

Fork Media has emerged as India’s most talked about digital media company, winning Delloite Technology Fast 50 India & APAC, FT 1000 High-Growth Companies APAC and India Emerging Global 20 awards. Founded in Mumbai in 2013 with offices across India, South-East Asia and the Middle East, Fork’s brand-first philosophy, authentic branded content solutions and multi-screen platform reaches an audience of more than 100 million users per month alone.

Samar Verma, CEO of Fork Media, said: “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Ziff Davis, having developed real traction with IGN and AskMen, we view Mashable as a game changer to our content publishing business. We believe Fork Media can drive Mashable India to its true potential with our integrated content, sales and marketing approach.”

Adam Doree, on behalf of Ziff Davis, said: “A new chapter for Mashable’s international expansion has begun and Ziff Davis will be working with the very best media companies in the world as partner operators – both existing and new to our partner group. In India, our existing partners at Fork Media are building something truly world class. We’ve been impressed with the quality of Fork’s output and their values are a perfect match for Mashable India.”

Ziff Davis’ international profile represents a rare opportunity to reach a truly global audience, offering both scale and local relevance in every major territory worldwide. Ziff Davis’ world map can be seen at http://world.ziffdavis.com.

Operation of Ziff Davis’ PCMag.com in India continues under its separate partnership with Times Internet Ltd.

