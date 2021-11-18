FounderINDIA TV, India’s fastest growing Business Media startup, is excited to announce the launch of #GreenShoots – a new, insightful business chat show hosted by popular TV anchor & business journalist Anisha Nayar Dhawan.

The show is focused on young entrepreneurs and startup founders who will be sharing their journey through the challenging pandemic phase and life in the post-COVID era.

Launch pack of the series includes an interesting mix of entrepreneurs from different genres. From Fresh to Home founder Shan Kadavil to Payworld founder Praveen Dhabai. Metro Ride’s Girish Nagpal to CredAble co-founder Nirav Choksi. Knee Clinic Dr. Miten Sheth to Fynd Platform’s Ragini Varma the series includes entrepreneurs from varied sectors.

Show host Anisha Nayar Dhawan is a popular TV show host and business journalist. Having worked with media houses like NDTV Profit & Zee Business Anisha is an expert at steering the conversations in an interesting manner and extracting the best of the trade secrets from entrepreneurs.

“I’ve been a business journalist for long and have interviewed numerous business personalities. The experience helps me understand how to make them comfortable in a conversation. That’s exactly how we would help make them speak their heart out and derive business lessons for young entrepreneurs,” says Anisha Dhawan.

Speaking on the launch of the new show, founderINDIA Editor Lovejeet Alexander said, “We intended to start a chat series that would become – THE SHOW – for young entrepreneurs. A show where conversations would revolve around the making of founders’ idea to business story, their challenges, and tricks. Basically, the making of a brand. Anisha being one of those very few business journalists in India who have been the torch-bearer of positive and inspiring journalism in the country, was our first choice as a host,” added Alex.

#GreenShoots is now streaming on founderINDIA channel – Amazon fireTV. New episodes will be added to the talk series on a regular basis. The show is also available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Twitch. A podcast version of the series will be streaming on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcast & Google Podcast.

— About founderINDIA :

founderINDIA is a new-age business media startup streaming LIVE and recorded shows on OTT platforms. Channel hosts a bouquet of shows covering several issues, genres, beats, sectors, and industries. Lovejeet Alexander, aka Alex, the founder and editor of founderINDIA, is an experienced journalist who is also a known name in the field of marketing and communications. Having worked with media houses like The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Jagran and Sahara TV, Alex has an extensive editorial experience spanning over two decades.