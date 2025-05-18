Foxconn’s iPhone Manufacturing Plant In Bengaluru Set To Begin Shipments By June: MB Patil

Foxconn’s Bengaluru plant is set to begin iPhone shipments by June. Apple may shift all U.S.-bound iPhone assembly to India. Karnataka emerges as a global tech manufacturing hub.

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn is gearing up to launch its massive iPhone production facility in Karnataka’s Devanahalli ITIR, with commercial shipments expected to start as early as June 2025, Karnataka Minister for Commerce and Industries M.B. Patil confirmed on Saturday.

The development marks a pivotal moment in India’s transformation into a global electronics manufacturing hub, with Apple reportedly considering shifting its entire iPhone assembly for the U.S. market to India by 2026, amid intensifying geopolitical and tariff-related pressures.

India’s “Make in India” at Global Scale

In a post on social media platform X, Minister Patil described the development as more than just a manufacturing feat. “This marks a strategic shift. With rising geopolitical and tariff pressures, India is fast becoming Apple’s preferred production hub,” he said, highlighting that the move boosts Karnataka’s standing in the global manufacturing landscape and paves the way for increased foreign investment without compromising local stakeholder interests.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw echoed this sentiment, stating that India is now achieving “Make in India at a global scale.”

Foxconn’s Production Power and Strategic Impact

Foxconn’s upcoming plant in Bengaluru, at full capacity, is expected to produce up to 20 million iPhones annually. Apple’s manufacturing footprint in India has already reached remarkable levels iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled in the country in the past year alone. Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn contributed nearly 50% of Apple’s exports from India.

According to official data, exports from Foxconn’s facilities have surged by over 40% compared to the same period last year. This rapid growth has positioned India as a key node in Apple’s global supply chain.

India Now Produces 20% of Global iPhone Output

India currently accounts for nearly 20% of Apple’s total global iPhone production, solidifying its importance in Apple’s long-term strategy. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed that for the June 2025 quarter, a majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will be made in India.

In the first quarter of 2025, India shipped over three million iPhones, setting a new quarterly record for the country. The Indian market is not only a production base but also a rapidly growing consumer market for Apple products.

A Proud Moment for Karnataka

M.B. Patil, expressing pride in the state’s achievements, stated: “As a Kannadiga, this is a proud moment. From Mysuru to Cupertino, Karnataka is making global headlines.”

Foxconn’s expansion in Bengaluru is being viewed as a strategic milestone for both Karnataka and India, further attracting tech-driven investments and advancing India’s position in the global electronics ecosystem.

