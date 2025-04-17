Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion

FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion

On Tuesday, Sebi barred both promoters from accessing the securities market until further notice and ordered a forensic audit of Gensol’s accounts.

FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion

FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion


In a dramatic turn of events, Sebi has pulled back the curtain on a financial scandal involving Gensol Engineering’s high-profile promoters, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi. The brothers, once seen as rising stars in the business world, now face serious allegations of misusing company funds like their personal piggy bank. Sebi’s report reveals a pattern of forged lender documents, luxury purchases, and loans taken in Gensol’s name to bankroll private ventures and pump up the company’s stock price. From buying a lavish flat to settling personal expenses, the misuse of funds was wide-ranging. The promoters even faked “no-default” letters to mislead regulators. Sebi didn’t mince words, calling it “a full-scale betrayal of public trust,” and swiftly banned the duo from the securities market. The fall from grace couldn’t be steeper—or more public.

Lavish Personal Spending Using Company Funds

Sebi’s interim investigation found that the Jaggi brothers used hundreds of crores for personal expenses. From the diverted funds, they spent Rs 26 lakh on golf sets, nearly Rs 23 lakh on credit card bills, and about Rs 8 lakh on interior decoration. The misuse of company loans extended beyond personal luxuries. Gensol transferred Rs 775 crore to Go-Auto, a vehicle dealership that supplied EVs to ride-hailing firm BluSmart. While Rs 570 crore went toward EV purchases, Rs 43 crore of the remaining Rs 205 crore was used to buy a luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram.

Flat Purchased Under Mother’s Name, Then Reversed

Initially booked under the name of the promoters’ mother, the luxury flat’s registration was later reversed and listed under Capbridge Ventures, a partnership firm run by the Jaggi brothers. Sebi’s report notes that this was part of a systematic plan to mask the diversion and personal use of corporate funds.

Sebi Orders Ban and Forensic Audit

On Tuesday, Sebi barred both promoters from accessing the securities market until further notice and ordered a forensic audit of Gensol’s accounts. The regulator’s 29-page order, issued by Whole Time Member Ashwani Bhatia, details how Gensol used its subsidiary Wellray to manipulate share prices by creating artificial trading volumes. For over two-and-a-half years until December 2024, about 99% of the trading volume was generated using company funds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Artificial Market and Inflated Stock

“Wellray created an artificial market to inflate Gensol’s stock price,” Sebi noted in its order. The regulator warned that these actions may result in financial write-offs and substantial losses for investors. “Promoters were running the company like a personal piggy bank,” the report added.

Also Read:

Filed under

Gensol Promoters sebi

Fitch Lowers India’s 20

Fitch Lowers India’s 2025-26 Growth Forecast To 6.4% Amid Global Trade Tensions
Microsoft Unveils ‘Comp

Microsoft Unveils ‘Computer Use’ Feature for Copilot Studio, Letting AI Agents Automate Desktop And Web...
newsx

Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says...
Stock Market Updates: Ind

Stock Market Updates: Indian Share Bazaar Rebounds Strongly After Weak Start; Nifty, Sensex Surge Over...
From crunchy pani puri to

“Golgappe Mast Hai”: Korean Woman’s Indian Street Food Adventure Wins Hearts Online | Watch
FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncover

FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fitch Lowers India’s 2025-26 Growth Forecast To 6.4% Amid Global Trade Tensions

Fitch Lowers India’s 2025-26 Growth Forecast To 6.4% Amid Global Trade Tensions

Microsoft Unveils ‘Computer Use’ Feature for Copilot Studio, Letting AI Agents Automate Desktop And Web Tasks

Microsoft Unveils ‘Computer Use’ Feature for Copilot Studio, Letting AI Agents Automate Desktop And Web...

Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says Suicide Note

Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says...

Stock Market Updates: Indian Share Bazaar Rebounds Strongly After Weak Start; Nifty, Sensex Surge Over 1%

Stock Market Updates: Indian Share Bazaar Rebounds Strongly After Weak Start; Nifty, Sensex Surge Over...

“Golgappe Mast Hai”: Korean Woman’s Indian Street Food Adventure Wins Hearts Online | Watch

“Golgappe Mast Hai”: Korean Woman’s Indian Street Food Adventure Wins Hearts Online | Watch

Entertainment

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave