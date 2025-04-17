FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion

In a dramatic turn of events, Sebi has pulled back the curtain on a financial scandal involving Gensol Engineering’s high-profile promoters, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi. The brothers, once seen as rising stars in the business world, now face serious allegations of misusing company funds like their personal piggy bank. Sebi’s report reveals a pattern of forged lender documents, luxury purchases, and loans taken in Gensol’s name to bankroll private ventures and pump up the company’s stock price. From buying a lavish flat to settling personal expenses, the misuse of funds was wide-ranging. The promoters even faked “no-default” letters to mislead regulators. Sebi didn’t mince words, calling it “a full-scale betrayal of public trust,” and swiftly banned the duo from the securities market. The fall from grace couldn’t be steeper—or more public.

Lavish Personal Spending Using Company Funds

Sebi’s interim investigation found that the Jaggi brothers used hundreds of crores for personal expenses. From the diverted funds, they spent Rs 26 lakh on golf sets, nearly Rs 23 lakh on credit card bills, and about Rs 8 lakh on interior decoration. The misuse of company loans extended beyond personal luxuries. Gensol transferred Rs 775 crore to Go-Auto, a vehicle dealership that supplied EVs to ride-hailing firm BluSmart. While Rs 570 crore went toward EV purchases, Rs 43 crore of the remaining Rs 205 crore was used to buy a luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram.

Flat Purchased Under Mother’s Name, Then Reversed

Initially booked under the name of the promoters’ mother, the luxury flat’s registration was later reversed and listed under Capbridge Ventures, a partnership firm run by the Jaggi brothers. Sebi’s report notes that this was part of a systematic plan to mask the diversion and personal use of corporate funds.

Sebi Orders Ban and Forensic Audit

On Tuesday, Sebi barred both promoters from accessing the securities market until further notice and ordered a forensic audit of Gensol’s accounts. The regulator’s 29-page order, issued by Whole Time Member Ashwani Bhatia, details how Gensol used its subsidiary Wellray to manipulate share prices by creating artificial trading volumes. For over two-and-a-half years until December 2024, about 99% of the trading volume was generated using company funds. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Artificial Market and Inflated Stock

“Wellray created an artificial market to inflate Gensol’s stock price,” Sebi noted in its order. The regulator warned that these actions may result in financial write-offs and substantial losses for investors. “Promoters were running the company like a personal piggy bank,” the report added.

Also Read: