From a Parent’s Frustration to a National Education Platform: The Story Behind Qurocity

New Delhi [India], June 18: When Sheetal and Ram began searching for a Japanese tutor for their daughter, they weren’t planning to build a company. They simply wanted a good teacher. What they discovered instead was a problem affecting millions of families across India.

Finding a language tutor sounded simple enough. India has no shortage of people offering language classes. Yet after months of searching, the couple found themselves trapped in a cycle familiar to many parents: promising introductions followed by disappointing outcomes.

One tutor lacked a structured teaching approach. Another started enthusiastically but failed to maintain consistency. A third arrived with impressive credentials that quickly lost credibility once classes began.

What seemed like an isolated challenge soon revealed a much larger issue.

“If it is this difficult for us to find one qualified language teacher for one child, what are other families experiencing?” became the question that changed everything.

As they investigated further, Sheetal and Ram discovered a fragmented ecosystem with little standardisation, inconsistent teaching quality, and almost no accountability. More importantly, they realised the challenge extended far beyond private tutoring.

India was entering a new phase of multilingual education. With policy changes driving greater emphasis on language learning across schools, the demand for qualified language educators was set to grow dramatically. Yet the infrastructure needed to support that demand was largely missing.

Rather than continuing the search, they decided to build what they wished had existed from the beginning.

That decision led to the creation of Qurocity, a multilingual education platform designed to address both access and quality in language learning. Instead of functioning as a simple tutor marketplace, the company focused on creating a vetted network of language educators supported by structured curriculum and consistent teaching standards.

Joining the founding team was Aditya Muthane, who helped develop the operational framework required to maintain quality at scale.

Today, Qurocity reports a network of more than 25,000 qualified teachers across 33 languages, including 22 Indian and 11 foreign languages. The platform works with both schools and families, supporting multilingual education through teacher training, curriculum design, and classroom delivery.

What makes the story noteworthy is not merely the scale the company has achieved, but the origin of its mission. Many education startups begin with a market opportunity. Qurocity began with a personal problem.

The founders often point to those early experiences as the reason behind many of the platform’s systems today. The rigorous teacher vetting process exists because they encountered instructors who were unprepared. The curriculum framework was built because they saw firsthand the consequences of inconsistent teaching methods. The broad language portfolio emerged because they understood that every child’s learning journey is different.

The company has since received support through Google’s AI Academy and continues to expand its presence within India’s education ecosystem.

Yet despite its growth, the founding story remains remarkably simple.

“The R3 mandate has made official what we already knew — India’s children need structured multilingual education and the system wasn’t ready to deliver it. We’ve spent years building exactly that infrastructure. The timing couldn’t be more important.”

— Sheetal Ramkumar, Founder Qurocity

At its core, Qurocity is the result of two parents refusing to accept that finding a qualified language teacher should be so difficult. What began as a search for one tutor ultimately evolved into an effort to strengthen multilingual education for students across the country.

Sometimes, the most significant ideas do not begin in boardrooms or strategy meetings. They begin with a problem at home and a determination to solve it.

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