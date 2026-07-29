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Home > Business News > From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex’s 889-Point Surge And Nifty’s Climb Above 24,250?

From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex’s 889-Point Surge And Nifty’s Climb Above 24,250?

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From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex's 889-Point Surge And Nifty's Climb Above 24,250?
From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex's 889-Point Surge And Nifty's Climb Above 24,250?

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 16:37 IST

Indian equity benchmarks ended Wednesday’s session with strong gains as buying in IT, FMCG and financial stocks lifted investor sentiment. Positive global cues, renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) buying and easing market volatility also supported the rally. The BSE Sensex jumped 888.68 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 77,654.60. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 264.85 points, or 1.10 percent, to settle at 24,250.20, reclaiming the 24,250 level after ending below 24,000 in the previous session.

IT stocks lead the rally as investor sentiment improves

The rally had a good breadth and even large cap stocks witnessed buying. The market breadth was healthy too. In NSE, 2,130 stocks went up whereas 1,183 stocks went down. As many as 77 stocks marked new 52 weeks high levels.

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Stocks belonging to the IT sector were among the best performers. The Nifty IT Index gained about 2.8 percent for the third straight day. Investors started buying into the sector on expectation that the beaten Indian IT firms will make money out of change in global flows.

In the list of top gainers in Nifty index, Jio Financial Services gained about 4.92 percent followed by Hindustan Unilever with a gain of 4.81 percent. Infosys gained 4.32 percent. Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel advanced 2.95 percent and 2.67 percent respectively.

Among the stocks that ended lower, Adani Ports declined 3.03 percent. Mahindra and Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto also closed in the red. 

Financial sector stocks helped fuel the rally. Large companies like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank closed higher, helping the banking indices move ahead. The BSE Bankex index closed 0.79 percent up at 64,889.15.

FMCG shares also witnessed strong buying after Hindustan Unilever’s sharp rally. Metal stocks remained in demand, supported by improving global risk sentiment, while energy stocks delivered a mixed performance.

FII buying, global cues and lower volatility boost markets

Several factors came together to power Wednesday’s rally.

The biggest trigger was the continued rebound in IT stocks. Market experts said investors are rotating back into Indian IT services companies after a prolonged period of underperformance. Improved sentiment towards the sector and expectations of better demand also supported buying.

Foreign institutional investors added to the positive mood after turning net buyers. FIIs purchased Indian equities worth around ₹755 crore on July 28, ending a five-session selling streak. Domestic institutional investors remained supportive as well, buying equities worth nearly ₹1,664 crore.

Another favorable factor in the context of global markets was that Asian stocks rebounded from their recent decline, whereas the expectation of no change in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve helped investors add more to their stock portfolios. In addition, even the European markets started the day on a positive note.

India VIX, which is often considered the fear indicator of the markets, fell by 3% – 4%, thus suggesting less volatility expectations from the market. The fall in volatility helped investors to buy stocks without being afraid of any downside risks.

In addition, even the Indian rupee showed slight appreciation against the US dollar. According to RBI reference rate, the value of one dollar stood at ₹95.717 against ₹95.7954 in the previous session.

As far as technical considerations are concerned, analysts expect improvement in market sentiment because of the Nifty’s capability to move above 24,000 mark. However, the next trading day may still see caution among investors until some major global events take place.

For the time being, market participants will be watching out for Fed’s policy announcement, earnings season of June quarter, new activity of foreign institutional investors and domestic institutional investors, and crude oil prices.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Could Your Neighbourhood Be India’s Next Retail Hotspot? KIRI 2026 Has Some Surprises

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From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex’s 889-Point Surge And Nifty’s Climb Above 24,250?
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From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex’s 889-Point Surge And Nifty’s Climb Above 24,250?

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From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex’s 889-Point Surge And Nifty’s Climb Above 24,250?
From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex’s 889-Point Surge And Nifty’s Climb Above 24,250?
From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex’s 889-Point Surge And Nifty’s Climb Above 24,250?
From Banking To IT: Which Sectors Powered Sensex’s 889-Point Surge And Nifty’s Climb Above 24,250?

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