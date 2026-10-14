From Blueprint to Build: Blue Cloud Completes Architecture and Delivers Rs 25 Crore of Work in First Quarter of USD 150 Million SpaceX International Programme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607 | NSE: BLUECLOUDS) (“Blue Cloud” or “the Company”), an AI-first technology conglomerate, today announced a strong start to its USD 150 million programme with SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan. Within weeks of beginning delivery on 24 August 2026, the Company has completed the architecture phase of the programme and delivered approximately ₹25 crore of work in the quarter ended 30 September 2026. Work for the current quarter has commenced exactly as planned.

USD 150 Million | ₹25 Crore | 3 Sectors | 24 Aug 2026

Programme value | Work delivered (approx.) | AI & Data Centre, Cyber, Telecom | Delivery commenced

The Programme: Three Sectors, One Delivery Engine

The engagement spans three high-growth sectors at the centre of the global digital economy: AI infrastructure and data centre solutions, cybersecurity, and telecommunications. AI infrastructure and data centres are delivered together as one integrated sector, because the compute, power, cooling and network that AI needs are built as a single system. Blue Cloud is delivering across all three through one integrated team, so that architecture, engineering and operations move together and nothing waits on a hand-off.

Sector Programme value Share of programme AI Infrastructure and Data Centre USD 100 million Two-thirds Cybersecurity USD 25 million One-sixth Telecommunications USD 25 million One-sixth Total programme USD 150 million 100%

What Was Achieved This Quarter

Architecture complete. The solution architecture across the programme is finalised. Engineering teams now build on a clear, stable and agreed foundation, which is the single biggest factor in keeping large programmes on time.

The solution architecture across the programme is finalised. Engineering teams now build on a clear, stable and agreed foundation, which is the single biggest factor in keeping large programmes on time. Approximately ₹25 crore of work delivered. Mobilisation and the first delivery work were executed on schedule within the first weeks of the programme.

Mobilisation and the first delivery work were executed on schedule within the first weeks of the programme. Next quarter already under way. Work for October to December 2026 began as planned, with no gap between phases.

Work for October to December 2026 began as planned, with no gap between phases. Executed through Blue Cloud USA. The Company’s US subsidiary leads execution, supported by engineering teams in India.

Management Comment

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said:

“This is what AI-first delivery looks like. Within weeks of starting, we have completed the architecture for a programme that spans AI infrastructure and data centres, cybersecurity and telecommunications, delivered about ₹25 crore of work, and begun the next quarter on the date we promised. Our customers should expect us to do what we say, when we say it. Our shareholders should expect us to tell them about every milestone as we reach it, and we will.”

What Comes Next

With the architecture locked, the focus now shifts to scaling build and deployment across the three sectors. Blue Cloud will keep investing in engineering capacity, delivery leadership and security assurance so that the programme continues to meet its schedule. The Company will make further disclosures to BSE and NSE as milestones are reached and as required under applicable regulations.

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