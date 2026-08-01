From Credit Card Rules To ITR Deadline: key Financial Changes From August 1 You Shouldn’t Miss

August brings several important financial updates that could affect taxpayers, bank customers, credit card users and businesses. Some changes are already in effect, while others are key deadlines or policy developments to watch. Here’s a look at the major money-related updates you should know this month.

1. ITR Filing Deadline Ends On August 31 For Certain Taxpayers

Taxpayers who have to file returns under Form ITR-3 and ITR-4 and are not subject to the tax audit process are supposed to make their filing by August 31, 2026.

This deadline is applicable for all freelancers, self-employed professionals, small business owners, and eligible individuals filing returns under presumptive taxation rules of Sections 44AD and 44ADA of the Income Tax Act.

Not meeting the deadline could be quite expensive for the individual, as he could face a penalty of Rs 5,000 under Section 234F for making late returns. If the tax continues to remain unpaid, he could also be liable for interest charges under Section 234A. At present, no extension to August 31 has been announced by the government.

2. CKYC 2.0 Rollout Aims To Make KYC Simpler

A new version of the Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) system is being rolled out from August to simplify customer verification across financial institutions.

The improved framework enables the customers to share their validated KYC information among the participating entities through their consent. The customer does not have to provide the same identity and address documents to multiple institutions but can authorize one institution to use his CKYC information through the consent route.

Banks and insurance companies are expected to be among the first to adopt the upgraded system, with wider adoption across the financial sector expected in phases. The move is aimed at reducing paperwork and making account opening and other financial services faster.

3. RBI’s Credit Card Rules Continue To Improve Billing Transparency

Credit card users should also be aware of RBI rules that make billing more transparent.

Under the Reserve Bank of India’s framework, unpaid taxes, levies and similar charges cannot be added to the amount on which finance charges are calculated. This means customers should not be charged interest on such non-spending components simply because they remain unpaid.

The rules are intended to make credit card billing fairer and easier to understand. Cardholders should continue to review their monthly statements carefully and check any revised terms issued by their card provider.

4. Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced

The pricing of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by oil marketing firms was reviewed in the month of August 1.

This time, relief comes for commercial clients. The cost of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has been slashed by approximately Rs 192 to Rs 209 based on the city.

But in case of the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for domestic purposes, there is no change in price. Therefore, domestic customers would be paying the prevailing charges while commercial firms like hotels and restaurants will benefit from reduced charges.

5. RBI Monetary Policy Decision In Focus

The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Reserve Bank of India is supposed to make the announcement regarding its latest monetary policy decision in this month itself.

This is an important event in relation to borrowers and depositors because the decision regarding this matter will tell us whether RBI has made any changes in its interest rate policies or not.

The future decision in this regard can affect floating-rate loans such as home loan rates and personal loan rates and fixed deposits accordingly.

The month of August is going to be quite crucial from the perspective of deadlines and financial matters. It is important for eligible business taxpayers to submit their income tax returns by August 31st in order to prevent any penalty. The implementation of CKYC 2.0 is going to make KYC process easy using consent-based information sharing. Credit card holders can expect the same transparency standards by the RBI, but the commercial LPG consumers have got a reduction in prices this month.

Also Read: RBI To Roll Out Plastic Rs 10, Rs 20 Notes: Are They Better Than Paper currency Despite Higher Printing Costs?