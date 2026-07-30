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Home > Business News > From LPG Prices To Tatkal Tickets: 5 Major Rule Changes From August 1 You Shouldn’t Ignore

From LPG Prices To Tatkal Tickets: 5 Major Rule Changes From August 1 You Shouldn’t Ignore

August 1 brings major rule changes in LPG prices, Railway Tatkal bookings, GST rules, credit card rewards and ITR verification. Check details here.

From LPG Prices To Tatkal Tickets: 5 Major Rule Changes From August 1 You Shouldn't Ignore
From LPG Prices To Tatkal Tickets: 5 Major Rule Changes From August 1 You Shouldn't Ignore

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 18:29 IST

Several important financial and consumer-related changes are set to take effect from August 1, 2026. While some are part of the monthly update cycle, others introduce new procedures that could affect commuters, taxpayers and credit card users. From revised LPG cylinder prices to changes in Tatkal ticket bookings in parts of the country, here are five key rule changes you should know before the new month begins.

1. LPG Cylinder Prices To Be Revised

Oil marketing organizations change the price of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders every month starting from the first day.

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The new prices for the month of August will be applicable from August 1, 2026. The revised prices can be affected by changes in the prices of international crude oil and other factors.

The users of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders and users of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders should be aware of the latest prices announced by Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum.

2. New Tatkal Token System At West Central Railway Counters

From August 1, passengers purchasing Tatkal tickets from West Central Railway (WCR) reservation counters will need to use a token-based system.

This is applicable to physical reservation counters within the WCR zone only, which includes Bhopal, Rani Kamalapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Kota and Jabalpur divisions. The new rule is not applicable to Tatkal ticket purchases on the IRCTC website or app.

Under the new system:

  • AC Tatkal tokens will be issued between 8:30 am and 9:00 am.

  • Sleeper and Non-AC Tatkal tokens will be issued between 9:00 am and 9:30 am.

  • Passengers must carry a valid government-issued photo ID to obtain a token.

  • The move aims to reduce overcrowding and curb touting at reservation counters.

3. GST E-Invoicing Rules Become Stricter

Businesses registered under GST will also see changes in the e-invoicing and e-way bill system from August 1.

The updated rules require businesses to provide the Ship-to GSTIN, wherever applicable, while generating e-way bills linked to an Invoice Reference Number (IRN). The GST Network is also introducing tighter validation checks to improve compliance.

Companies that generate e-invoices and e-way bills may need to update their billing or ERP systems to comply with the revised requirements.

4. HDFC Tata Neu Infinity Card Reward Rules Change

HDFC Tata Neu Infinity Credit Card cardholders will experience a new approach towards NeuCoins that they earn on the card.

Since August 1, NeuCoins earned by customers through qualifying purchases will expire after a period of one year from when they are earned. Previously, these reward points were valid indefinitely, as long as the card was in good standing.

Those customers that consistently earn NeuCoins need to take care of their reward balances and redemption periods.

5. ITR Verification Remains Important After Filing Deadline

With the filing of ITR having its deadline ending on July 31, it is pertinent for tax payers to note that filing an ITR is just half the job.

The Income Tax Return (ITR) needs to be verified within 30 days of filing the return. ITRs which have not been verified within the specified time will not be processed by the Income Tax department.

This verification can be done online through Aadhar OTP, net banking or EVC, among others.

At A Glance: Key Changes From August 1

Change

Who Is Affected

Effective Date

LPG cylinder price revision

Domestic and commercial LPG users

August 1, 2026

WCR Tatkal token system

Passengers booking Tatkal tickets at WCR reservation counters

August 1, 2026

GST e-invoicing updates

GST-registered businesses

August 1, 2026

HDFC Tata Neu Infinity NeuCoins expiry

Eligible credit card holders

August 1, 2026

ITR verification reminder

Taxpayers who have filed income tax returns

Ongoing (30 days after filing)

Note: There have been claims on social media about fresh nationwide UPI and FASTag rule changes from August 1, 2026. However, no official notifications confirming such changes have been issued at the time of writing. Similarly, the new Tatkal token system applies only to reservation counters under the West Central Railway and not to online IRCTC bookings across India.

Also Read: Will Insurance Claims And Policyholder Benefits Finally Improve? IRDAI’s New Rules Explained

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From LPG Prices To Tatkal Tickets: 5 Major Rule Changes From August 1 You Shouldn’t Ignore
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From LPG Prices To Tatkal Tickets: 5 Major Rule Changes From August 1 You Shouldn’t Ignore

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From LPG Prices To Tatkal Tickets: 5 Major Rule Changes From August 1 You Shouldn’t Ignore

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From LPG Prices To Tatkal Tickets: 5 Major Rule Changes From August 1 You Shouldn’t Ignore
From LPG Prices To Tatkal Tickets: 5 Major Rule Changes From August 1 You Shouldn’t Ignore
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