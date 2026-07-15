‘From One Integrated Company to Five Entities’: Can Anil Agarwal’s Big Bet Unlock More Value for Vedanta Shareholders?

Following the much-anticipated demerger, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal is now setting sights on a stellar future and believes the group’s five recently independent businesses can each grow to become $100 billion companies. The businessman said so while addressing the shareholders at the 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vedanta Ltd. This demerger that has been concluded last month marks the beginning of a new chapter for the mining-to-metals giant and has demerged Vedanta’s business into five listable companies, including Vedanta Ltd, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd and Vedanta Power Ltd.

According to Agarwal, this restructuring exposes investors to five focused businesses as opposed to one diversified company. “A year ago, you were shareholders of one integrated company. Today, you own five opportunities. Very few corporate transformations anywhere in the world have created such an opportunity for shareholders. And we believe this is only the beginning,” he said.

‘Vedanta Unlimited’: Vedanta’s Growth Strategy Ahead

In the AGM, Agarwal announced the group’s new long-term strategy, ‘Vedanta Unlimited’, which will be driven by three key principles – Produce More, Partner Better and Purpose Beyond Profit.

The company believes running them as separate businesses would allow each vertical to pursue its growth strategy and attract specialist investors and unlock value over time.

Financial Performance Record Provides Expansion Boost

This aggressive roadmap follows Vedanta’s best-ever financial performance in FY2025-26.

The company reported its highest ever revenue of Rs 1,74,075 crore and net profit of Rs 25,096 crore. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 0.95 times, the lowest in the last 14 quarters, while EBITDA stood at an all-time high of Rs 55,976 crore.

Management said the robust balance sheet provides the base for the next phase of investments across its businesses.

Expansion Plans In All Businesses

The “Produce More” strategy aims to significantly ramp up production across key commodities in the coming years.

The company wants to almost triple its output of zinc and lead to 3 million tonnes by 2031 and double silver production to 1,500 tonnes. Copper production is expected to reach one million tonnes by the end of the decade.

Vedanta is also looking to scale up ferrochrome capacity to 5 lakh tonnes in FY2028 and increase nickel production to 60,000 tonnes. The company said it will boost production and ramp up exploration across its 10 critical mineral blocks, which include resources like lithium, cobalt, gold, copper, nickel, manganese, rare earth elements and potash.

Each demerged company has also been given a separate roadmap for growth.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal, India’s biggest aluminium producer, is looking to grow its annual production capacity to 6 million tonnes in the next three years while maintaining one of the lowest costs of production globally.

Vedanta Oil and Gas aims to produce 500,000 barrels per day with a $5 billion investment in the next three to five years.

Vedanta Iron and Steel to ramp capacity to 15 million tonnes from 4 million tonnes per annum in green steel and speciality steel products

Meanwhile, Vedanta Power is looking to raise its generation capacity to 20,000 MW and is also looking at opportunities in the nuclear power sector.

AI And Technology to Drive Future Growth

In addition to capacity expansion, the company is investing substantially in technology to drive productivity and efficiency.

Technology is its biggest growth partner, and the company is integrating it across exploration, mining operations, sustainability initiatives, safety systems and productivity improvements, Agarwal said. “The future belongs to companies that embrace technology. Artificial intelligence is transforming industries across the world. Technology is our best partner. Whether it is exploration, operations, sustainability, safety or productivity, we are deeply embedding technology across every one of our businesses. Our goal is simple: to become smarter, faster, safer and better,” he said.

Business Growth Is Not Everything

Agarwal also cited Vedanta’s contribution to the Indian economy and said the group paid more than Rs 62,000 crore to the country’s exchequer in the last financial year and over Rs 5 lakh crore in the last decade.

The company’s flagship social initiative, Nand Ghar, is now operational in 17 states and has the potential to benefit nearly 10 crore women and children, he said.

The demerger is not the end of Vedanta’s transformation but the start of a much bigger journey, Agarwal summed up the company’s future direction, saying. “Together, we have built one remarkable Vedanta. Together, we will now build five extraordinary futures. Vedanta Unlimited,” Agarwal said.

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