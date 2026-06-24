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Home > Business News > From Para Cricket To Global Cinema: Aushim Khetarpal Champions A Movement Of Equality, Inclusion And Human Dignity

From Para Cricket To Global Cinema: Aushim Khetarpal Champions A Movement Of Equality, Inclusion And Human Dignity

From Para Cricket To Global Cinema: Aushim Khetarpal Champions A Movement Of Equality, Inclusion And Human Dignity
From Para Cricket To Global Cinema: Aushim Khetarpal Champions A Movement Of Equality, Inclusion And Human Dignity

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 12:02 IST

Aushim Khetarpal Champions A Movement Of Equality, Inclusion And Human Dignity

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: The upcoming 1st Radiant Para Cricket League India, commencing on August 5 in Agra, is being positioned as far more than a sporting tournament. Conceived as a platform for extraordinary individuals with different abilities, the league seeks to demonstrate that talent, determination and excellence know no physical barriers.

The initiative gains further significance through a landmark three-year strategic association between Orient Tradelink Limited and Radiant Sports Management for sponsorship, branding and commercial development of the World Para Cricket League. The tournament will feature six competitive teams comprising some of India’s most inspiring para cricketers and is expected to emerge as one of the country’s most impactful sporting properties dedicated to differently abled athletes.

From Para Cricket To Global Cinema: Aushim Khetarpal Champions A Movement Of Equality, Inclusion And Human Dignity

According to Aushim Khetarpal, the vision behind the initiative is simple yet powerful: to create platforms where individuals are celebrated for their abilities rather than defined by their limitations.

This philosophy is mirrored in his much-discussed film Children of God, produced under the banner of Aum Entertainment Private Limited. The film recently achieved international recognition through its screening at the Cannes Film Market 2026, bringing an important message of humanity, acceptance, compassion and equality to a global audience. The film advocates dignity and equal rights for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and is scheduled for a grand release in August 2026. The Cannes Film Market screening marked an important international milestone for the project and Indian independent cinema.

From Para Cricket To Global Cinema: Aushim Khetarpal Champions A Movement Of Equality, Inclusion And Human Dignity

Adding further prestige to the occasion is the presence of Aarti Khetarpal, internationally recognized singer, performer, anchor and media personality, who represented the project on the global stage. Over the years, Aarti Khetarpal has built a reputation as a multifaceted entertainer, earning recognition for her work across music, live events, television and international platforms. Her participation symbolized a new generation of Indian talent carrying forward messages of inclusion and social responsibility.

The World Para Cricket League also serves as a significant precursor to another major cinematic venture associated with the movement — the feature film “Chal Jeet Le Ye Jahan,” inspired by the lives, struggles and triumphs of para cricketers. Scheduled for release later this year, the film is expected to bring the inspirational journeys of differently abled sportspersons to mainstream audiences while reinforcing the message that courage and determination can overcome every obstacle.

Together, the World Para Cricket LeagueChildren of God and Chal Jeet Le Ye Jahan form a powerful trilogy of purpose-driven initiatives united by a common belief: every individual deserves equality, respect, visibility and opportunity.

At a time when the world continues to grapple with divisions and stereotypes, these initiatives seek to create a culture of acceptance through the universal languages of sport and cinema.

For Aushim Khetarpal, the mission extends beyond entertainment or competition. It is about building a movement that celebrates humanity in all its diversity and inspires society to recognize that true strength lies in inclusion.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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From Para Cricket To Global Cinema: Aushim Khetarpal Champions A Movement Of Equality, Inclusion And Human Dignity
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From Para Cricket To Global Cinema: Aushim Khetarpal Champions A Movement Of Equality, Inclusion And Human Dignity

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From Para Cricket To Global Cinema: Aushim Khetarpal Champions A Movement Of Equality, Inclusion And Human Dignity
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