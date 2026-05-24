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Home > Business News > From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts

From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts

India’s digital payments story is not just for grown-ups anymore. Teenagers and students are increasingly becoming active digital users when spending money on a daily basis, be it for metro rides, food orders, shopping, or mobile recharges. Now, a new wave of fintech apps is enabling young users to make payments while their parents supervise, even before they open their first bank account.

From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts
From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 15:58 IST

No bank account? No problem: Meet the apps helping Indian teenagers pay digitally with parent controls. Let’s be honest — if you’re a teenager in India, chances are you’ve done at least one of these: borrowed your parents’ phone to scan a QR code, waited for an OTP to arrive, and sent a screenshot of a payment request; or heard the classic line, “Send me the amount; I’ll pay.”

India’s digital payments have been built for years for adults – bank accounts, debit cards, and full financial access. But teens already live in a world where everything is almost digital: Metro rides, canteen lunches, online shopping, subscriptions, food deliveries, gaming, weekend plans. The spending is real, but the pay freedom has not always kept up.

That’s where a new wave of fintech apps is stepping in.

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Instead of asking teens to wait until adulthood to enter the financial system, companies are creating a middle path — giving them controlled access to digital payments while keeping parents in the loop. Think of it as financial independence, but with training wheels.

From supervised UPI access to prepaid cards and digital pocket money, apps like Paytm Pocket Money, FamApp, Junio and Walrus are turning “Mumma, please pay” into “I got this.”

1. Paytm Pocket Money: Because Not Every Teen Has A Bank Account (But Everyone Has Expenses)

Ever needed to split a bill, recharge your phone, order food, or pay at a café and realised you still need someone else’s phone to do it?

Paytm’s new Pocket Money feature is trying to solve exactly that.

The feature is based on NPCI’s UPI Circle framework. The UPI Circle framework allows parents or trusted family members to authorise payments from their linked bank accounts while allowing teenagers to make payments with their own phones.

Meaning? You pay. Parents are alerted. No more phones to pass out.

What is interesting about it:

  • UPI payments from the teenager’s own phone
  • No need for separate bank account
  • Spending limits for parents
  • Keep a tab on what you spend-in real time
  • Turn the feature on/off anytime
  • Useful for all online/offline payment needs on a daily basis

In a sense, it acts like a digital piggy bank for a kid who has gotten a major makeover.

Also Read: What Is Paytm’s Pocket Money? Here’s How Teenagers Without Bank Accounts Can Use UPI Independently

2. FamApp (Earlier FamPay) – The App that Made Teen Finance Less of Finance

Before teen fintech became a crowded space, FamApp (earlier FamPay) helped make the category mainstream.

Its pitch was simple: why should adults be the only ones with payment tools?

The platform succeeded in student circles by providing supervised spending products and making it feel less like a bank and more like a social media app.

What Gen Z saw in it:

  • Parental controls attached to the accounts
  • Prepaid payment history
  • Send and receive money from friends
  • Reward system and cashback features
  • Spending tracking and budgeting features
  • An interface designed for them

The FamApp advertised a concept that seems elementary now: money habits don’t just start at age 21.

3. Junio: Smarter Pocket Money

If you usually fritter away your pocket money, Junio wants to ensure that every rupee has a story to tell.

The platform positions itself as more than a payment tool — it leans into helping children and teenagers understand spending while giving parents visibility.

Parents can load money, set limits and track usage, while teenagers can manage payments themselves.

Everyday user features:

  • Digital dissemination controlled
  • Watch your spending
  • Limits on Spending
  • In-app purchases
  • Prepaid Cards Support

And it’s not just convenience here. It’s helping users build money habits before they receive pay cheques and credit cards.

4. Walrus: For Students Who Want a Little More Than Just Payments

Not all students want a finance app that feels like homework. That’s what Walrus is trying to do differently.

It’s a mashup of payments, rewards and money-management tools, all speaking directly to younger consumers.

What users receive:

  • Payment solutions for students
  • Reward and cashback benefits
  • Features for managing expenses
  • Digitally-first onboarding

It’s part of a larger trend in the fintech space: get users early and be part of their financial journey from day one.

So, Is Digital Pocket Money Becoming The New Normal?

Maybe the bigger story here isn’t teenagers making payments. It’s that India’s fintech ecosystem is changing how people learn about money in the first place.

Parents still crave visibility. Teenagers crave independence. These apps are trying to find a middle ground. And if this trend continues, the first financial product many Indians will remember won’t be their first salary account. It will simply be the moment they scanned their first QR code and felt that “adulting has levelled up.”

Also Read: Can India Become The World’s Third-Largest Economy By 2031? What IMF Forecast Revealed

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From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts
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From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts

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From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts
From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts
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